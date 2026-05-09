The article provides an overview of a recent clash between the Nigerian Army and suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu State, resulting in injuries to three soldiers. It also discusses the closure of 23 schools in Oyo for 10 years and the call for Africans not to join xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn't join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy, By Owei Lakemfa The Nigerian Army said the clash happened when its raided a hideout of suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network in a community in Enugu State.

Three of its soldiers sustained gunshot injury on Wednesday in Enugu State when troops raided a hideout of suspected members of the outlawed In a statement on Friday night, the army said troops of Sector 1 of the Operation Udo Ka carried out the operation in collaboration with other security agencies in Imezi Owa, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, in the South-eastern state. During a shootout with the IPOB fighters, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) stored in the separatists' hideout exploded and triggered a fire outbreak that destroyed the hideout.

The arrested suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the Nigerian Police, Ezeagu Division, for further investigation. The authorities of the joint task force South-east have warned IPOB and ESN members and their sympathisers to desist from illegal activities or face the consequences of their actions. It vowed that security forces remain resolute in their determination to restore peace in the South-east and will continue to dismantle criminal networks in the region.

The general public is hereby reassured that ongoing operations are conducted with utmost professionalism and a firm commitment to protecting lives and property. The law abiding indigenes of Imezi Owa community and its environs are encouraged to remain calm, desist from harbouring criminals and cooperate with security agencies





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Nigerian Army Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Eastern Security Network Operation Udo Ka Imezi Owa Ezeagu Local Government Area South-Eastern State Clash Shootout Ieds IPOB Fighters Exploded Fire Outbreak Destroyed Arrested Suspect Recovered Items Nigerian Police Joint Task Force South-East Peace In The South-East Criminal Networks Law Abiding Indigenes Harbouring Criminals Cooperate With Security Agencies

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