A report provides insights into the challenges faced by families in Cross River, Nigeria, after the closure of an oil well, and the hope it brings for a brighter future.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn't join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy, By Owei Lakemfa Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River 's hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn't join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy, By Owei Lakemfa A former Governor of Edo, John Odigie-Oyegun led other prominent politicians to collect the form on Mr Amaechi's behalf at the party's national secretariat on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a former Governor of Edo, John Odigie-Oyegun led other prominent politicians to collect the form on Mr Amaechi's behalf at the party's national secretariat on Friday in Abuja. The forms were presented to Mr Amaechi's representatives by the ADC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Atiku Mohammed.

NAN also reports that with this development, the former minister has become the second aspirant in the ADC presidential contest, after Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had earlier obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms. UPDATED: Peter Obi most favoured in ADC – Spokesperson However, ADC National Publicity, Bolaji Abdullahi, had described the defection of Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso as a premeditated move, unrelated to the party's internal wrangling.

In spite of the ongoing disputes and pending court cases, ADC National Chairman, David Mark, however, assured members that the party would participate in the 2027 general elections





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Cross River Oil Well Report Families Hope Bright Future

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