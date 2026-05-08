The news text provides information on a report that aims to restore hope to Cross River after a long-standing oil-well dispute. It also discusses the closure of 23 schools in Oyo and the lunacy of joining xenophobic South African brothers.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn’t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy, By Owei Lakemfa Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Africans shouldn’t join our xenophobic South African brothers in lunacy, By Owei Lakemfa The Executive Director, Centre for Inclusive Centre Development (CISD), Folahan Johnson and the Deputy Director, Department of Youth, Enlightenment and Inclusion, National Orientation Agency, Muhammed Wase.

Under the partnership, both organisations will work jointly on initiatives spanning awareness-raising, value reorientation, and the sensitisation of Nigerian citizens to civic issues (CISD) is pleased to announce a formal partnership with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria’s foremost agency for civic education and values promotion, following the approval of the NOA Director General. This collaboration brings together CISD’s commitment to inclusive social development with NOA’s nationwide infrastructure for public awareness and citizen engagement.

Under the partnership, both organisations will work jointly on initiatives spanning awareness-raising, value reorientation, and the sensitisation of Nigerian citizens to civic issues, which include the promotion of the National Identity Project and the National Values Charter. Working alongside NOA gives us access to platforms and expertise that will amplify our reach and deepen the impact of our programmes across communities.

Among the initiatives set to benefit is Civic Talk, CISD’s public engagement platform designed to foster open, informed conversations on governance and civic matters, which will now reach wider audiences through NOA’s platforms. Joint activities are also expected to include public sensitisation campaigns, community engagement events, and multimedia awareness drives across radio, television, and community platforms.

The collaboration is valid for one year, with the possibility of renewal subject to performance, and is coordinated through NOA’s Special Duties and Zonal Coordination (SDZC) department. CISD remains committed to building a Nigeria where every community has the tools, knowledge, and institutional support to drive its own development. This partnership with NOA marks a significant step toward that vision





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Oil-Well Dispute Cross River Report Restores Hope Closure Of 23 Schools In Oyo Xenophobic South African Brothers Lunacy Partnership Civic Issues National Orientation Agency (NOA) Centre For Inclusive Centre Development (CISD)

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