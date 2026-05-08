A special report on how families coped with the closure of 23 schools in Oyo for 10 years, as well as the prospect and contributions of the Kursi Group in the mining sector.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Who is after Obi, Kwankwaso again?

, By Azu Ishiekwene The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the mining sector are beginning to manifest, with over $2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment attracted to the sector in the last 30 months alone. He explained that through the de-risking of the mining environment in the country, the administration has made local value addition a non-negotiable principle of licensing, as Nigeria was no longer content to be a warehouse of raw materials.

On the prospect and contributions of the Kursi Group, the VP observed that “There is no doubt that any enterprise processing our lithium for the global green energy transition, and refining our gold to international standards right here on our soil, eases our industrial ambition. ” Shortly after the commissioning of the Kursi Group Corporate Headquarters, the vice president, accompanied by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and other dignitaries at the event, toured the facility, which houses a refining factory and a state-of-the-art minerals marketing and tracking platform





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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeA special report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo, and who is after Obi, Kwankwaso again?

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Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeSpecial report on how families coped with the 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Read more »