Oil prices fall as US and Iran inch closer to deal

Oil prices have fallen and Asian stocks have climbed as the US and Iran appear to be closer to a deal that would end the war in the Middle East. The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate have slipped close to five percent, and markets across Asia have climbed in early trade on hopes that Washington and Tehran will be able to overcome the hurdles in their negotiations.

Oil prices fell, and Asian stocks climbed on Monday over hopes that a deal between the United States and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz could be brokered.

The price of North Sea Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slipped close to five percent to $99.41 and $92.49 a barrel, respectively. The United States and Iran appear closer than ever to a deal that would end the war that has ravaged the Middle East since late February, sending energy prices soaring and stoking global inflation.

But sticking points in their negotiations have tempered hopes of a swift resolution to restore the transit of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz. The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side, a post to Trump's official Truth Social account said.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said that, based on their information, key clauses of a possible agreement remained unresolved. One of the main sticking points has been whether Tehran is willing to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The release of Iran's frozen assets held under longstanding US sanctions and whether Lebanon, repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes, will be included in any peace deal are also key issues.

Markets across Asia climbed in early trade on hopes that Washington and Tehran will be able to overcome these hurdles. Tokyo soared more than three percent in early trade on Monday, while Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for public holidays. The weekend news flow has once again focused on the prospects for a negotiated deal between the US and Iran, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

According to reports from Donald Trump, a memorandum of understanding has been largely negotiated, with details to be announced at some stage soon, although there appears to be limited urgency, Weston said. Investors will also be keeping an eye on how the US Federal Reserve and its new chief, Kevin Warsh, react to Personal Consumption Expenditures data this week, as well as European inflation metrics.

The inflation story remains central to the entire setup, said SPI Asset Management analyst Stephen Innes. Investors will receive another critical read on Thursday with the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. After several hotter-than-expected consumer and producer inflation reports earlier this month, markets are increasingly concerned that elevated oil prices and supply disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict are beginning to seep into the broader inflation pipeline.

The conflict erupted after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and the Islamic Republic responded with missile and drone attacks across the region. The United States and Iran have observed a ceasefire since April 8 while mediators push for a negotiated settlement, although Tehran has imposed controls on Gulf shipping and Washington has blockaded Iran's ports





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