Oil prices bounce as US strikes Iran, testing fragile Middle East ceasefire

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after US strikes on Iran, reversing some of the previous day's gains. Asian stocks mostly fell amid renewed geopolitical risks, though tech stocks rallied on AI optimism.

Oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as Asian equities mostly declined, following fresh US military strikes against Iranian targets that tested the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

The latest escalation, which included the downing of four Iranian drones and a strike on a control center in Bandar Abbas, partially reversed the previous day's losses that had been fueled by optimism over a potential peace deal. The price gains erased much of Wednesday's declines, which had been driven by hopes for an imminent resolution to the war that has effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments.

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the strikes as measured and purely defensive, aimed at maintaining the ceasefire. However, Tehran's state media reported that Iranian forces had fired at four ships in the strait, while Kuwait said its air defenses were responding to missile and drone attacks. The conflicting reports underscored the fragile state of talks between the two nations, which have been ongoing for weeks but have failed to produce a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to finish the job if a peace deal is not reached, while Iranian officials have downplayed the likelihood of renewed hostilities. The mixed signals have left traders and investors grappling with uncertainty, as every headline seems to pull the market in a different direction. Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, climbed 1.8% to $95.95 per barrel in morning trade, while West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, rose 1.7% to $90.17.

The gains came after a volatile day on Wednesday when prices fell on hopes of a ceasefire but then recovered as doubts emerged. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked, with ships forced to take longer and more expensive routes to avoid the conflict zone. This has driven up shipping costs and threatened the supply chains of major Asian economies that rely heavily on Middle Eastern oil.

The energy price spike has coincided with a surge in technology stocks, driven by investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. South Korean chipmaker SK hynix reached a $1 trillion market capitalization on Thursday, joining the ranks of regional tech giants like Samsung Electronics and TSMC, as well as US chipmaker Micron. This tech rally has provided some support to Asian markets, but the broader trend has been negative due to the oil shock.

Taipei's main index rose more than 1% on Thursday, while Tokyo was flat at the midday break. However, most other Asian markets declined, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.5% to 24,943.99. The declines came despite a strong day for global stocks on Wednesday, as investors chose to focus on AI optimism rather than geopolitical risks.

Economists have warned that the sustained increase in energy prices could force central banks to raise interest rates to combat inflation, potentially slowing economic growth. This scenario is particularly concerning for Asian economies that are already grappling with high debt levels and sluggish trade. Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management noted that every headline pulls the market in a different direction, leaving traders with the same conclusion they have been wrestling with for weeks.

He added that the Strait may eventually reopen fully, but until there is something more concrete than draft frameworks and political theatre, every barrel remains hostage to headline volatility. The currency market saw the dollar trading at 159.54 yen, slightly higher than the previous day's 159.53 yen. As the situation evolves, investors are bracing for more uncertainty, with oil prices likely to remain volatile until a clear resolution emerges in the Middle East





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