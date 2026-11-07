Oil Market Surplus Returns as JPMorgan and HSBC Revise Outlooks

JPMorgan and HSBC report a return to global oil surplus in late 2025, driven by recovering Middle Eastern exports and stronger Latin American production amidst weak demand.

JPMorgan and HSBC have announced that the global petroleum market has shifted back into a surplus state, marking a significant turning point for energy investors and consumers. This economic assessment arrives as HSBC significantly raised its production forecasts for Saudi Aramco, citing a more robust recovery in regional exports than previously anticipated. Their updated outlooks follow a gradual restoration of oil supplies after months of severe disruptions linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. These simultaneous assessments, released on Wednesday, November 4, highlight a complex interplay of recovering trade flows, increased output outside the conflict zone, and weakening global demand that is reshaping the physical supply landscape.

Global Surplus Metrics and Supply Dynamics

JPMorgan estimates that the global oil market recorded a surplus of 1.1 million barrels per day in September, which expanded to 1.4 million barrels per day in October. This October figure is slightly higher than the average surplus of approximately 1.3 million barrels per day observed during the entirety of 2025. The bank asserts that international trade flows and inventory levels provide clear evidence that additional crude supplies are successfully returning to the global market. Data indicates that global crude imports reached approximately 44.9 million barrels per day in October, representing an increase of 1.3 million barrels per day compared to the same period a year earlier. These metrics suggest a stabilization in trade volumes after previous volatility.

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Regional Production Recovery and Demand Shifts

Middle Eastern petroleum exports have recovered substantially, reaching approximately 20.7 million barrels per day. This figure is a sharp rise from the low of 9.8 million barrels per day recorded in March, although total shipments remain below the levels that existed before the conflict began in late February. Simultaneously, JPMorgan estimates that Latin American crude production has increased by approximately 1.5 million barrels per day from a year earlier. This growth is supported by higher output from key producers in Brazil, Venezuela, Guyana, and Argentina. Conversely, the bank estimates that global oil demand has declined by approximately 3.3 million barrels per day since the conflict began, a significant drop that has directly contributed to the market's return to surplus conditions.

Saudi Aramco Forecasts and Export Levels

HSBC has also revised its expectations for Saudi Aramco, reflecting what the bank views as a faster recovery in Saudi crude exports than initially projected. The bank increased its fourth-quarter 2026 production forecast for the state-owned giant to 8.3 million barrels per day, up from a previous estimate of 6.3 million barrels per day. For the year 2027, HSBC raised its production estimate to 9.8 million barrels per day from 8.8 million. The bank expects output to return to approximately 10 million barrels per day by mid-year. Saudi crude exports recovered to approximately seven million barrels per day in October, a level that is approaching pre-conflict volumes according to HSBC data.

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Diplomatic Factors and Geopolitical Premiums

The improved outlook for the oil market coincides with diplomatic discussions involving Iran that have reduced some of the geopolitical premium embedded in international crude prices. While these diplomatic efforts contribute to price stabilization, the recovering exports do not eliminate all risks associated with the region. Investors must still account for potential risks related to damaged infrastructure, persistent shipping restrictions, and the possibility of renewed hostilities. The direction of oil prices is increasingly likely to depend on whether recovering supplies continue to outpace demand, rather than on geopolitical developments alone. This shift marks a transition from fear-driven pricing to fundamentals-driven valuation.

Investor Implications and Future Outlook

For energy investors, the emerging surplus could limit further crude price increases and significantly influence upstream capital allocation. Producers are currently evaluating drilling activity and acquisition opportunities against the backdrop of softer prices and ample supply. Refiners and petroleum consumers stand to benefit from improved crude availability, although they must remain cautious about product inventories and transportation costs. The latest assessments from JPMorgan and HSBC suggest a market that is balancing supply and demand more effectively than earlier in the year. However, the persistence of underlying geopolitical tensions ensures that the market will remain sensitive to any sudden disruptions in trade routes or production capabilities in the Middle East and Latin America.