Oil Bunkering Cartel Attacks Security Checkpoint in Imo Community, Killing Several

Suspected oil bunkering cartel members attacked a security checkpoint in Abacheke, Imo State, killing two SSS operatives and three residents, and burning six houses. The attack was a reprisal for a raid on their camp.

In the early hours of Saturday, suspected members of an illegal oil bunkering cartel launched a violent attack on security operatives stationed at a checkpoint in Abacheke, a community in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State , Nigeria .

The assailants, reportedly led by a cartel leader, targeted personnel of the State Security Service (SSS) in retaliation for a recent raid on their bunkering camp near a river, during which one of their members was killed. Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers opened fire on both security operatives and innocent civilians, resulting in multiple fatalities. At least three residents were killed, and about six houses were set ablaze.

The community has been left in shock, with many fleeing their homes for safety. The attack underscores the escalating violence linked to illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region, where cartels often clash with security forces over control of stolen crude oil. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle between security agencies and oil thieves in Imo State, which has seen several deadly oil explosions between 2022 and 2024.

According to a resident who identified himself as Ifeanyi, the cartel leader orchestrated the attack after two SSS operatives and their second-in-command were killed during the raid on the bunkering camp. The security checkpoint, located close to Abacheke, became a target for reprisal. The cartel members, armed with sophisticated weapons, then entered the community indiscriminately shooting, causing panic and destruction. While some residents claimed eight people were killed, PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the figure.

The slain victims identified so far include Isioma Osuwa, Noble Chikwado, and Melody Odiuko. The traditional ruler of the community, Bright Ikeji, declined to comment initially, citing his location, but later promised to provide details. A top police officer in Imo State, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two SSS operatives and three residents were killed.

However, the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, directed inquiries to the SSS, stating he preferred not to comment on matters involving another security agency. The SSS spokesperson, Favour Dozie, dismissed the claim that any SSS operative was killed, though she acknowledged hearing about the attack. She noted that security personnel in black attire are not necessarily all SSS operatives. The confusion over the identity of the victims and the perpetrators highlights the lack of coordination among security agencies.

Abacheke is located in the oil-rich region bordering Rivers State, making it a hotspot for illegal oil bunkering activities. This attack is a grim reminder of the dangerous consequences of the illicit oil trade, which fuels violence and instability in communities across the Niger Delta. As investigations continue, residents demand justice and increased security to prevent further bloodshed





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