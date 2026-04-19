Ohanaeze Ndigbo Decries Exclusion of Igbo Militants from Amnesty Programme

Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses strong disapproval and calls for presidential intervention over the Federal Government's consistent exclusion of repentant Biafran agitators and Igbo militants from its amnesty and rehabilitation programmes, highlighting a perceived pattern of marginalization. The group contrasts this with the government's rehabilitation efforts for northern terrorists, questioning the disparity and demanding an explanation.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , has voiced strong condemnation regarding the Federal Government's decision to exclude 1443 repentant Biafra n agitators and Igbo militants from its Amnesty programme, specifically under the military's Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

In a statement released on Sunday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its Deputy President General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesman, Thompson Ohia, characterized this exclusion as fundamentally unjustifiable. The organization highlighted a stark disparity, noting that since the inception of such government initiatives, over 2600 former combatants have received amnesty, yet not a single Igbo ex-combatant has benefited. This deliberate exclusion from national reconciliation and rehabilitation efforts is perceived not just as offensive but as a blatant act of marginalization against the Igbo people.

Consequently, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has implored President Bola Tinubu to intervene with utmost urgency to rectify this perceived injustice. The group acknowledged and commended the Federal Government's amnesty initiatives, particularly its extended outreach to approximately 700 repentant Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, who are predominantly from the northern regions.

However, they raised a critical question: why is such extensive attention and reintegration offered to over 700 terrorists, while an equivalent opportunity is denied to 1443 repentant Biafra agitators and Igbo militants? The Nigerian populace, and specifically the Igbo community, are deemed entitled to an explanation for this pronounced disparity.

The organization questioned the rationale behind the Federal Government's De-Radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DRR) Programme, suggesting it appears to be exclusively designed to benefit northern terrorists, while militants from Southern Nigeria, specifically the 1443 repentant Biafra agitators, are intentionally left out.

While recognizing the government's efforts in rehabilitating former terrorists, Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasized that the failure to include repentant militants from the Southeast fundamentally undermines the overarching objectives of fostering national unity, enduring peace, and ensuring comprehensive security across the nation. They issued a strong appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, urging them to address this critical matter promptly and rectify what they describe as a gross oversight in national policy.

The exclusion of the Southeast and the entire Igbo nation from all Federal Government Amnesty Programmes, as well as from recruitment initiatives for the National Forest Guards, is deemed unconscionable. This pervasive exclusion, Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated, represents not only a betrayal of the core principles of justice and equity but also stands as a direct affront to the numerous Igbo families grappling with the ongoing violence and insecurity, which they attribute to these misguided government policies.





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Ohanaeze Ndigbo Biafra Amnesty Programme Marginalization President Bola Tinubu

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