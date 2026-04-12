Ohanaeze Ndigbo Backs South-East Former Governors Forum, Emphasizes Unity and Development

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organization, has endorsed the newly formed forum of South-East former governors. The group views the forum, led by Engr. David Umahi, as a strategic platform for regional development, infrastructure, and economic growth. Ohanaeze emphasizes collaboration with current governors and the federal government, dismissing criticisms and advocating for broader inclusion of Igbo-speaking communities in Delta and Rivers States.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo , the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has thrown its weight behind the newly established forum of former governors from the South-East geopolitical zone. This endorsement signifies a crucial step in fostering regional development and solidifying the political landscape of the Igbo people. The organization views the forum, spearheaded by Engr. David Umahi , as a vital platform for driving infrastructure development and economic growth within the South-East .

Ohanaeze has publicly stated its conviction that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for progress, addressing long-standing developmental challenges and unlocking the immense potential of the region. This support underscores Ohanaeze's commitment to prioritizing the collective welfare and prosperity of Ndigbo.\Furthermore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has emphasized the importance of collaboration between the newly formed forum, current state governors within the South-East, and the federal government. The organization believes that such a partnership is indispensable for tackling the multifaceted developmental challenges confronting the region. The synergy between these key stakeholders, Ohanaeze asserts, will facilitate the effective implementation of policies and projects aimed at improving infrastructure, fostering economic opportunities, and enhancing the overall quality of life for the Igbo people. In a clear response to criticisms that have emerged regarding the formation of the forum, Ohanaeze has dismissed these as attempts to sow discord and division within the Igbo community. The organization maintains its unwavering commitment to unity and solidarity, recognizing that a unified front is essential for achieving the collective aspirations of Ndigbo. Ohanaeze's endorsement of the forum and its emphasis on partnership reflect a strategic approach to governance and development, prioritizing cooperation and collaboration over divisiveness and fragmentation.\Ohanaeze Ndigbo has also expressed its desire to work closely with the federal government under President Bola Tinubu, underlining the significance of this relationship in advancing the interests of the Igbo people. The organization believes that a constructive dialogue and partnership with the federal government will be crucial in addressing developmental needs, securing economic opportunities, and ensuring that the South-East region receives its fair share of national resources and attention. In a move towards inclusivity, Ohanaeze has urged the forum to extend its reach to include former governors from Delta and Rivers States, recognizing the significant Igbo-speaking communities residing in those states. The organization has suggested renaming the forum to the Igbo Former Governors Forum to reflect this broader inclusion and foster a sense of unity among all Igbo people, regardless of their state of origin. Furthermore, Ohanaeze has commended the former governors who participated in the inaugural meeting in Enugu, highlighting their dedication to the cause and their commitment to regional development. The organization has specifically recognized the contributions of former governors like Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chris Ngige, Sullivan Chime, and Martin Elechi, and called on other former governors to join the forum. This call for broader participation is aimed at strengthening unity among Igbo leaders and fostering a more cohesive and impactful approach to regional development. Finally, Ohanaeze has endorsed the forum's support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, seeing it as aligning with the long-term interests of the South-East and the Igbo people as a whole. This endorsement signals Ohanaeze's belief that continuity and stability in governance are essential for sustained progress and development in the region





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Ohanaeze Ndigbo South-East Former Governors Forum David Umahi Development Igbo Unity Tinubu

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