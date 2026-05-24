Ohanaeze Backs Tinubu's Re-election in 2027, Seeks 2031 Vice Presidency

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has backed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. The organisation stated that it is in the best collective interest of the Igbo nation to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo , the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has backed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election . The organisation stated that after careful deliberation and objective assessment, it affirmed that it is in the best collective interest of the Igbo nation to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The approach is aimed at securing the 2031 vice presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ensuring that the South-East region benefits fully from federal initiatives. Ohanaeze reiterated the decisions reached jointly with the South-East Governors' Forum, the Forum of Former Governors, and South-East serving ministers in January 2026. According to Ohanaeze, these decisions emphasized that no Igbo candidate, including Mr Peter Obi, should challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

The strategic restraint is intended to allow the federal government to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, create additional states in the South-East, and implement policies that enhance economic development in the region. Ohanaeze extends its congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the APC 2026 presidential primaries. The organisation also congratulated South-East governors securing re-election in 2027, with special commendation to Rt. Hon.

Kingsley O. Chinda of Rivers State for clinching the APC gubernatorial ticket. Strategic negotiations have commenced with key political stakeholders, including the Presidency, to ensure that upon the completion of President Tinubu's tenure in 2031, a devoted Igbo leader ascends to the office of Vice President. Prospective candidates of exceptional calibre include Senator Dave Nweze Umahi and Chimaroke Nnamani.

This underscores that the achievement of this historic objective requires overwhelming Igbo support for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections, thereby consolidating political leverage and ensuring a tangible return on investment for the South-East





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Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Bola Tinubu 2027 Presidential Election 2031 Vice Presidency All Progressives Congress APC

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