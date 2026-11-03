Ogun Women Mobilize for 2027 APC Victory Under Tinubu

First Lady Bamidele Abiodun and Temitope Adeola urge Ogun State women to mobilize for President Tinubu and Solomon Adeola in the 2027 elections.

Senior political figures in Ogun State, including First Lady Bamidele Abiodun and APC governorship candidate Temitope Adeola, have launched a coordinated campaign to secure overwhelming support from female voters ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speaking at the Ogun State Political Women Stakeholders Forum, these leaders urged women to transition from passive attendance at political events to becoming active, organized architects of the All Progressives Congress victory.

Core Electoral Strategy and Voter Demographics

The primary objective of this mobilization drive is to leverage the growing political influence of women in Ogun State to deliver decisive wins for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level and APC gubernatorial candidate Solomon Olamilekan Adeola at the state level. Temitope Adeola emphasized that the collective strength of women must translate into meaningful political participation rather than mere presence at rallies.

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Addressing the forum in Abeokuta under the theme Stronger Together: Women Unite for Victory, one Woman, Ten Votes, Adeola highlighted specific demographic shifts to justify the urgency of this call to action. She noted that during the 2023 general election, Ogun State recorded 1,365,797 female registered voters. This figure represented 50.81 per cent of the total population of 2,688,305 registered voters at that time.

According to Adeola, the electoral landscape has continued to evolve. In October 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed that Ogun State had achieved 3,037,981 registered voters. This increase indicates that women are now on par with men in terms of electoral registration, creating a 50-50 demographic balance that requires strategic organization to become meaningful.

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Leadership Roles and Stakeholder Positions

First Lady Bamidele Abiodun delivered a powerful address stressing that the power of collective action and the monumental influence women command when they stand together cannot be overemphasized. She identified women as the backbone of communities, serving as grassroots organizers, entrepreneurs, educators, caregivers, and community builders who sustain family structures and drive local development.

Abiodun argued that it is time for women to translate their innate strength and daily influence into definitive political power. She called for women to move beyond being passive supporters to becoming the main drivers who shape political conversations, dictate outcomes, and deliver victory for the party. Her position underscores the belief that organizational capability and network building are key to political success.

Former Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Alhaja Salimot Makanjuola Badru, joined these efforts by advocating for unity among the diverse factions of women in the state. The gathering aimed to recognize the political value of women's strength and the responsibility that comes with it, focusing on how to determine the direction of the community through informed and organized action.

Real-World Impact and Future Mobilization Steps

The leaders outlined a clear directive for mobilization, requiring every woman to become a high-impact ambassador for the All Progressives Congress. Abiodun charged the attendees with three non-negotiable commitments: unity, mobilization, and advocacy. She insisted that differences in age, background, religion, and experience must not divide the women but instead enrich their collective strength as a formidable political force.

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The mobilization strategy involves reaching out to people in halls, markets, groups, and neighborhoods to secure votes. Abiodun specifically referenced the One Woman, Ten Votes concept, instructing women to not just speak to ten people but to win them over, mobilize them, and lead them to the polls for the APC. This grassroots approach aims to create a sweeping victory at the ballot box.

The ultimate goal is to translate advocacy for education, health care, economic empowerment, and security into massive votes. The leaders emphasized that the progress of Ogun State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria depends on this collective drive. They called for rallying behind the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a resounding victory for all APC aspirants in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.