Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun refutes claims that the $7 billion DP World port deal is election politics, highlighting institutional progress and federal support for Olokola development.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has firmly rejected accusations that his administration's push to develop the Ogun Waterside region is merely an election-time political maneuver. The Governor described such characterizations as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts that unfairly attempts to discredit a significant generational development opportunity. He emphasized that holding a government accountable is distinct from systematically distorting facts to create a false narrative regarding the urgency of coastal development initiatives.

The Context of Olokola Development History

Critics, including authors of recent articles, have argued that Governor Abiodun discovered the economic potential of Olokola only due to impending elections, alleging a seven-year silence on the project. The Governor's office countered this by stating that such arguments ignore the historical complexity and challenges that have frustrated implementation over decades. The Olokola project has existed on paper for more than thirty years, passing through multiple administrations and investment negotiations without achieving its promised transformation. The current administration inherited these unresolved challenges rather than creating them, and the focus has shifted from years of uncertainty to structured investment frameworks.

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The $7 Billion DP World Partnership Details

A central pillar of the current development strategy is a major international partnership signed on September 24, 2026, in Paris, France. The Ogun State Government and DP World MEA FZE executed Memoranda of Understanding for the Gateway Deep Sea Port and the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone. This agreement, witnessed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and attended by Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, represents a strategic commitment rather than a political slogan. The initial investment exceeds $7 billion, with projections to create more than 50,000 direct jobs upon full development of the zone.

Federal Support and Technical Specifications

The technical scope of the proposed Gateway Deep Sea Port includes a four-kilometre berth and an 18-metre draft, designed to handle significant maritime traffic. The adjoining Blue Marine Special Economic Zone is planned to cover approximately 10,000 hectares, aiming to reposition Ogun's coastline as a major industrial destination. President Tinubu publicly commended Governor Abiodun for securing the land and structuring the investment framework to reduce risks for international investors. He further assured stakeholders that the Federal Government would provide regulatory clarity and policy stability to facilitate the project's implementation.

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Distinction Between MoU and Construction

The Governor's office clarified that a Memorandum of Understanding is not a completed port, nor was it claimed to be one. The signing ceremony involved senior representatives of DP World, the Nigerian Ports Authority, and other relevant stakeholders, indicating a serious multi-party commitment. Dismissing the agreement because construction has not yet commenced is characterized by the administration as neither fair criticism nor sound economic analysis. The administration maintains that the change lies in the level of institutional coordination and strategic commitment now being applied to realize the region's potential.

Addressing Criticism and Future Steps

While the agreement marks a crucial stage in establishing an investment partnership, the administration acknowledges that the real test lies in implementation. The next phase of the process involves moving from signing to actualization, a step that requires sustained effort beyond political cycles. By attributing the failure of past visions solely to the current administration, critics overlook the inherited nature of the complications. The state government remains focused on leveraging the support of key federal entities to ensure the Ogun Waterside vision becomes a functional reality for the region's economic benefit.