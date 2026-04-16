Ogun State Security Chiefs Forge Closer Alliance Against Drug Menace

The Ogun State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Commissioner of Police have pledged to enhance their collaborative efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking, recognizing the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in ensuring public safety and tackling violent crime. The Police Commissioner was recognized as a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassador.

In a significant move to bolster the fight against illicit substances and enhance public safety within Ogun State , the State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ), CN Tijjani Rabe, has underscored the indispensable nature of robust inter-agency cooperation.

Commander Rabe articulated that the multifaceted challenge of drug-related crimes, encompassing both abuse and trafficking, can only be effectively tackled and public safety significantly improved through cohesive and well-coordinated efforts among all security apparatuses. His emphatic remarks came during a crucial familiarization visit by the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, to the NDLEA Command Headquarters on Thursday. During his address, CP Ojajuni outlined the primary objectives of his visit, emphasizing his desire to familiarize himself with the operational landscape of the NDLEA Command and, more importantly, to formally reaffirm his unwavering commitment to sustained and strengthened collaboration. This renewed pledge of partnership is specifically geared towards a more vigorous and unified approach in confronting the pervasive issues of drug abuse and illicit trafficking that continue to plague Ogun State. The Commissioner's proactive engagement signals a strong intention to bridge any existing gaps and foster a more seamless working relationship between the two pivotal security agencies. He recognized that the insidious reach of drug-related activities extends to fueling other forms of criminal behavior, thus necessitating a united front. Responding with evident appreciation, the NDLEA boss, Commander Rabe, welcomed CP Ojajuni and conveyed his gratitude for the timely visit, which he views as a positive step towards enhanced operational synergy. The ensuing dialogue delved into the practical and actionable strategies designed to fortify their coordination mechanisms, optimize the sharing of crucial intelligence, and ensure the continuity and effectiveness of joint enforcement operations. Commander Rabe reiterated his stance, highlighting that the nexus between drug trafficking and the escalation of violent crime is undeniable and requires a response that is not only unified but also deeply rooted in accurate, timely intelligence. He emphasized that isolated efforts, however dedicated, are insufficient to dismantle the complex networks involved in these illicit activities. The visit culminated in a symbolic gesture of unity and commitment, with the Commander of Narcotics presenting a memento to the Commissioner of Police, further solidifying their alliance. In a particularly impactful moment, CP Ojajuni was formally decorated as a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassador, a testament to his dedication and the shared vision of creating a drug-free Ogun State. This recognition serves as a powerful symbol of the broader campaign and the commitment from leadership to champion this vital cause. The joint declaration and the symbolic recognition underscore a shared understanding that a concerted, intelligence-led approach is paramount to dismantling drug trafficking operations and mitigating their devastating societal impact, thereby safeguarding the well-being of citizens. The exchange also highlighted the need for continuous training and resource allocation to effectively combat evolving drug trade methods and to support rehabilitation programs for those affected by addiction, recognizing that a holistic strategy is essential for long-term success in this ongoing battle





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NDLEA Police Command Ogun State Drug Abuse Trafficking

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