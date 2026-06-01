Ogun State Rises to Second Place in Nigeria's 2025 State Performance Index

The 2025 State Performance Index ranks Ogun State second nationwide, behind Lagos, underscoring Governor Dapo Abiodun's ISEYA agenda and highlighting the state's industrial growth, infrastructure investment, economic competitiveness and citizen satisfaction.

Ogun State has once again proven its capacity to translate policy into measurable progress, as evidenced by its placement as the second best‑performing state in Nigeria according to the 2025 State Performance Index (pSPI).

Published by Phillips Consulting, a respected development consulting firm, the pSPI is a comprehensive, annual benchmark that compares the performance of all 36 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). By combining 70 percent of objective performance data with 30 percent of citizen perception surveys, the index offers a balanced view of how governance, economic activity, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and overall well‑being are faring across the country.

The top spot was secured by Lagos State, a title it has consistently defended given its economic dynamism and dense industrial footprint. Ogun State's ascent to second place, just behind Lagos, is a testament to the effectiveness of Governor Dapo Abiodun's Integrated Statewide Economic and Development Agency (ISEYA) agenda, which has systematically targeted growth in several key areas.

The report highlighted Ogun's expanding industrial base, particularly in agro‑processing, logistics, and housing, which has attracted significant investment commitments from both domestic and international partners. Its strategic location bordering Lagos has further cemented its role as a manufacturing and supply chain hub, fostering a virtuous cycle of employment creation and revenue generation that benefits the broader state economy.

Across the board, Ogun demonstrated substantial gains in fiscal management, with improved collection mechanisms and prudent expenditure controls leading to a healthier budgetary position. The state also showcased remarkable progress in infrastructure development, accruing new road links, expanding public transportation networks, and investing in critical utilities such as water and electricity supply.

In the social sector, education metrics reflected increased enrollment rates and school completion ratios, while healthcare indicators revealed expanded access to primary care facilities and a notable reduction in out‑of‑pocket medical expenses for residents. These quantitative successes were further corroborated by the perception survey, where citizens consistently reported higher satisfaction with public service delivery, governance transparency, and quality of life.

The pSPI's methodology ensures that each state is evaluated on the same parameters, offering policymakers, investors, and development partners a reliable gauge of performance and trajectory. By revealing both objective achievements and citizen sentiment, the index allows stakeholders to pinpoint areas of strength and, more importantly, to recognize blind spots where policy adjustments are needed.

Ogun's high ranking, therefore, not only reflects past successes but also positions the state as a prime destination for future investment, capital infusions, and collaborative development initiatives. The record demonstrates how sustained investment in infrastructure, coupled with sound fiscal and governance policies, can generate inclusive growth that lifts a society's overall well‑being and places it prominently on a national performance map. In a broader context, the 2025 edition of the pSPI underscores a national shift toward evidence‑based governance.

By assessing a wide range of indicators through audited data and citizen feedback, the report provides a holistic view that goes beyond headline statistics. The ranking system serves as a catalyst for transparency, encouraging state governments to adopt best practices and align their development trajectories with measurable outcomes. Ogun State's trajectory, therefore, exemplifies how aligning strategic planning with concrete data can lead to sustained economic competitiveness, improved public services, and a higher quality of life for its residents.

The announcement of Ogun's standing in the pSPI is likely to reverberate through the state's investment climate. With confidence that the state's development agenda is delivering tangible results, investors may deepen their engagement in industrial parks, logistics hubs, and housing programmes. The state's improved reputation on a national platform may also attract more robust public‑private partnerships, fueling a self‑reinforcing cycle of development.

Meanwhile, the citizens, seeing their state's significant strides, will predictably enjoy continued improvements in everyday services, such as transportation, healthcare, and educational opportunities. In sum, Ogun State's performance in the 2025 State Performance Index solidifies its position as a leading example of how transparent governance, strategic investment, and community‑centred policies can propel a state forward on the path to long‑term prosperity





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