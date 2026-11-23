Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences marks its 50th anniversary by graduating 4,817 students, supported by N339.5m in loans and a funding boost.

Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences in Ilese-Ijebu is preparing to graduate 4,817 students during its fourth combined convocation ceremony on Thursday. The event serves as a milestone celebration for the institution as it commemorates its 50th anniversary of academic service.

Dr Rasaki Yinka Akinbo, the Rector of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, announced that the graduating cohort includes 2,191 students from the 2024/2025 academic session and 2,626 students from the 2025/2026 session. A total of 291 graduates will receive distinctions for their outstanding academic performance.

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Financial Support and Loan Beneficiaries

The polytechnic management confirmed that the institution has received a total of N339.5 million from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, also known as NELFUND. This funding covers approximately 1,300 students across three academic sessions: 2023/2024, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026.

Dr Rasaki Yinka Akinbo detailed the financial breakdown of these disbursements. The initial 2023/2024 session saw 40 beneficiaries receive N5,413,000. The subsequent 2024/2025 session provided N28,141,000 to 109 students. The most recent disbursements included N211,122,000 for 1,149 students and an additional N94,824,000 for the 2025/2026 session.

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Academic Achievements and Distinction Counts

Breakdown of the distinctions awarded reveals that 191 students from the 2024/2025 session earned this honor, while 100 students from the 2025/2026 session achieved the same feat. The 2024/2025 session produced 377 Higher National Diploma graduates, 606 National Diploma graduates, 1,109 Diploma graduates, and 99 certificate graduates.

Specific distinction counts include 56 HND graduates, 25 National Diploma graduates, 35 Diploma graduates, and three certificate graduates earning distinctions. The 2025/2026 session yielded 395 HND graduates, 1,146 National Diploma graduates, 980 Diploma graduates, and 105 certificate graduates, with varying numbers of distinctions awarded in each category.

Top Graduates and Institutional Leadership

Saliu Fatimah Abisola from the Health Information Management Department was identified as the overall best graduating student of the combined convocation. She achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.88 during the 2024/2025 academic session. Monsurat Onifade, also from the Health Information Management Department, emerged as the best graduating student for the 2025/2026 session with a CGPA of 3.85.

Dr Rasaki Yinka Akinbo used the briefing to highlight the institution's progress and appealed to the Ogun State Government for increased funding. He thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun for raising the monthly subvention from N5 million to N30 million. The rector also sought inclusion in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund intervention program.

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Historical Context and Future Challenges

The Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences was established on September 28, 1976, originally as the Ogun State School of Health Technology. It initially operated from a temporary site at Itamogiri under the leadership of pioneer principal Dr V.B. Odunlami. The institution has since expanded its academic offerings and infrastructure.

Management has secured resource accreditation for 15 new programs and accreditation for five existing programs to meet National Board for Technical Education standards. Despite these achievements, Dr Rasaki Yinka Akinbo identified inadequate funding and the need for additional facilities as major challenges. He emphasized that the accreditation process requires substantial resources to maintain the institution's high academic standing.