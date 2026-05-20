Ogun State Police Command Dismantle Child-Stealing Syndicate in Mowe

Police in Ogun State have dismantled a suspected child-stealing syndicate in Mowe and rescued three stolen children from their hideout. The suspects, Oluwarankami Kehinde Ugochukwu and her husband, have been arrested.

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have dismantled a suspected child-stealing syndicate in Mowe and rescued three stolen children from the syndicate's hideout. The arrests were made following an intelligence-led operation coordinated by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Afeniforo Folake, who apprehended the suspects, Oluwarankami Kehinde Ugochukwu and her husband, Ugochukwu Mathew, in a hideout in the Kekere Ekun area of Mowe .

The operation was triggered by a complaint from a resident of Omo Onile area who reported that her four-month-old baby had been stolen while she was receiving treatment at a clinic. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the rescued children had been declared missing in a similar child-stealing incident





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Child-Stealing Syndicate Mowe Rescuing Stolen Children Child Trafficking Abduction Sensitive Crimes Arresting Suspects Triggered By Complaint Intelligence-Led Operation Kidnapped Babies

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