Ogun State Police Command Confirms Death of Soldier in Criminal Attack

Ogun State police command has confirmed the death of a soldier during a criminal attack at a sand miner in Magbon Etido area of Mowe/Ibafo axis in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state. The command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Ogun State police command has confirmed the death of a yet to be identified soldier during a criminal attack at a sand miner, popularly called Capo in Magbon Etido area of Mowe/Ibafo axis in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday. DAILY POST learnt that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had stormed the dredging site in the early hours of Monday. According to eyewitnesses, one of the military personnel protecting the people was killed, while another sustained gunshot injuries.

In a viral video in circulation, the blood-soaked corpse of an Army personnel, clad in camouflage was seen being evacuated in a pick-up van with plain-cloth security operatives suspected to be police officers and other civilians sitting close to the corpse in the van. The police spokesperson clarified that the incident was an isolated criminal attack and not a bandit operation as being speculated in some quarters.

Babaseyi said, Following the report, Police operatives, in collaboration with the Military, swiftly mobilized to the area and commenced coordinated operations to apprehend those responsible. Preliminary findings do not indicate any connection between the incident and banditry activities in Ogun State. Investigations and tactical operations remain ongoing. He, however, assured residents that there is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control and security presence has been reinforced





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Ogun State Police Command Soldier Death Criminal Attack Magbon Etido

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