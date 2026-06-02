Ogun State Police Command Arrests So-Safe Corps Officers Over Death of Man in Custody

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two officers of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-Safe Corps, over the death of a man identified as Success. The incident occurred following an altercation between Success and his mother on Saturday in the Oju-Ore area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two officers of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, popularly known as So-Safe Corps , over the death of a man identified as Success, who reportedly died from injuries sustained after the officers allegedly tortured him.

The incident occurred following an altercation between Success and his mother on Saturday in the Oju-Ore area of Ogun State. Success's mother informed some So-Safe officers about the matter, who subsequently took him into custody.

However, instead of handing him over to the police, the officers allegedly took him to an uncompleted building where he was severely assaulted. A source familiar with the incident alleged that the officers subjected Success to prolonged beating after taking him away from his family residence. The leadership of the So-Safe Corps said it was working closely with the police to ensure justice was served.

The spokesperson for the corps, Moruf Adekunle, condemned the actions of the officers, describing them as a violation of the organisation's operational procedures. According to him, the officers acted outside the mandate and standard operating procedures of the security outfit. The commandant of the corps does not condone any form of human rights abuse. The state commander of the corps, Soji Ganzallo, had consistently warned personnel against human rights violations, unlawful detention and interference in matters beyond their jurisdiction.

The incident has again raised concerns over alleged torture and extrajudicial actions by some security operatives across the country. In recent years, rights groups and civil society organisations have repeatedly called for greater accountability and stricter sanctions against security personnel found culpable of torture, unlawful detention and other forms of human rights abuses





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Ogun State Police Command So-Safe Corps Death In Custody Torture Extrajudicial Actions

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