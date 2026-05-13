Ogun State Police Arrest Two Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Stolen Vehicles

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered three stolen vehicles in the Ota area of the state. They are members of a criminal syndicate involved in armed robbery and vehicle snatching within Ogun State and beyond.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered three stolen vehicles in the Ota area of the state. The suspects, 48-year-old Mohammed Usman popularly known as "Mandela", and Abiodun Ogunojukan alias "Ilasa", aged 38, are said to be members of a criminal syndicate involved in armed robbery and vehicle snatching within Ogun State and beyond.

The command received a complaint of armed robbery and vehicle snatching within their divisions’ areas of responsibility, and acting on credible intelligence, they stormed a suspected criminal hideout in Adeleye Area, Itele, Ota, where stolen vehicles were allegedly concealed. The operation yielded success at about 10:35 p.m. with the arrest of the two suspects. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

The police spokesperson noted that on interrogation, Ogunojukan confessed to his involvement in the crimes and assisted the operatives with useful information to track down other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover additional stolen vehicles. The State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their professionalism, intelligence-led policing approach, and swift response. The CP reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and the sustained clampdown on criminal elements across the State





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Ogun State Police Armed Robbers' Arrest Stolen Vehicles Recovery Criminal Syndicate Armed Robbery Vehicle Snatching

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