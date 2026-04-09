Ogun State Police Arrest Suspect in Motorcycle Operator Murder Case

Ogun State Police Command arrests a 27-year-old man, Chidi Ebere, for the alleged murder of a commercial motorcyclist in Igbesa. The incident involved a knife attack and subsequent struggle during an attempted motorcycle theft. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of Chidi Ebere, a 27-year-old man, in connection with the alleged murder of a commercial motorcyclist in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning around 7 am, involved a violent confrontation between Ebere and the victim, Sunday Ogbu, a 36-year-old motorcycle operator.

According to the police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, Ebere had boarded Ogbu’s motorcycle and then, in an attempt to steal the vehicle, launched a knife attack, leading to a physical struggle. Witnesses at the scene alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from the Igbesa Division of the Ogun State Police Command. Emergency responders arrived and transported Ogbu to a nearby hospital where, despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead by the attending physician. The police quickly secured the scene, gathering evidence and initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. The arrest of Ebere marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to bring those responsible for violent crimes to justice and restore a sense of security within the community. The police have emphasized their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to investigate the incident thoroughly.\Following the arrest of Chidi Ebere, the police recovered the motorcycle and a knife, which will serve as key pieces of evidence in the forthcoming investigation. These items have been secured as exhibits and will be crucial in piecing together the events that transpired during the attack. The Ogun State Police Command has taken the proactive step of transferring the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Eleweran, Abeokuta. This specialized department will conduct a comprehensive and in-depth investigation, bringing their expertise and resources to bear on the case. The transfer underscores the seriousness with which the police are treating the matter, signaling their unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice is served. The SCID’s involvement is expected to include forensic analysis, witness interviews, and a detailed examination of the evidence to build a strong case against the suspect. This collaborative effort between local police divisions and the SCID demonstrates the coordinated approach taken by law enforcement to address serious crimes and uphold the safety of the residents.\The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, has expressed his condemnation of the act and offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. He has issued a strong reassurance to the public, stating that justice will be served and that the police are fully committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice. CP Ojajuni urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately. The command has made available its emergency lines, encouraging residents to utilize them to report any concerns about safety or potential criminal behavior. This call for public cooperation is a testament to the police's commitment to fostering a strong relationship with the community and creating a safer environment for all. The prompt response and investigation, coupled with the commissioner's address, serve as a clear message that the Ogun State Police Command is determined to maintain law and order, prevent crime, and ensure that those who commit violent acts are held accountable for their actions. The police force is dedicated to working tirelessly to protect the lives and property of the residents and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. The public can be assured of the command's commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining the safety and security of the community





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Ogun State Murder Motorcycle Arrest Crime Police Investigation

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