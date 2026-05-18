Ogun State Magistrate Court sentences fourteen waste offenders to two weeks' imprisonment with an option of fine

The court held a case against fourteen individuals for dumping refuse on public roads and drains, in breach of the Public Health Law of Ogun State 2006 and the Ogun State Waste Management Authority Law 2020. The court delivered judgments, finding them all guilty and sentencing them to fourteen days in prison with an option for a fine. They are also warned to stop disturbing public places in order to avoid repeat offenses and consequent harsher penalties.

Ogun State Magistrate Court Sentence Fourteen Waste Offenders to Two Weeks' Imprisonment with Option of Fine Fourteen people, including Kareem Sherifat, Isiwat Ololade, Ojanuga Esther Usman Babatunde, Blessing John, Falodun Bukola, and Agunbiade Titilayo, have been sentenced to two weeks' imprisonment with an option of fine by the Ogun State Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta.

The court heard two counts against the group, one for dumping refuse on a public road and another for depositing refuse on drains, which is a violation of the Public Health Law of Ogun State 2006 and the Ogun State Waste Management Authority Law 2020. Sanitarian Abolaji Dasaolu, the prosecutor, stated that the defendants were apprehended at about 8 a.m. at Tekobo, Idi-Aba of Abeokuta Magistrate District, for dumping refuse on a public road, causing an offensive smell that drew flies and posed a risk of spreading cholera.

Public nuisance and blockading public drains were also accused. Delivering the judgment, Justice O. Sam – Obaleye found all defendants guilty of the two counts and sentenced them to fourteen days’ imprisonment for each count. She also advised the defendants to refrain from dumping refuse on roads and public areas, as any repeat offense would result in no-fine sentencing





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Ogun State Magistrate Court Waste Offenders Sentence Two Weeks' Imprisonment Option Of Fine Dumping Refuse Public Roads Drains Public Health Law Of Ogun State 2006 Ogun State Waste Management Authority Law 2020

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