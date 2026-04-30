Ogun State Launches Circular Economy Strategy for E-Waste Management

The Ogun State Government has unveiled a new strategy to transform electronic waste into economic value, focusing on job creation, environmental protection, and industrial sustainability. The initiative prioritizes the safety of chemical handlers and aims to move away from informal waste disposal practices.

The Ogun State Government has launched a comprehensive circular economy strategy focused on transforming electronic waste, or e-waste, into a valuable economic resource. This initiative prioritizes the creation of employment opportunities, robust environmental protection measures, and the long-term sustainability of industrial practices within the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun emphasized that the health and safety of individuals involved in handling and processing chemical substances related to e-waste are paramount and will not be compromised. He underscored the necessity of aligning industrial expansion with a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, recognizing that economic progress cannot come at the expense of public health or ecological integrity.

The announcement was made during the 4th Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) Capacity Building Workshop, aptly themed “Transforming E-Waste into Opportunity: Circular Economy Solutions for Ogun State,” which took place in Abeokuta. Representing the Governor, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, firmly stated the state’s intolerance for the continued informal and unsafe handling of hazardous waste materials. He highlighted alarming statistics indicating that Nigeria generates over 500,000 tonnes of e-waste annually, a figure that demands immediate and effective action.

The improper disposal of this waste stream poses significant risks, as it releases dangerous toxins like lead and mercury into the environment, jeopardizing the health of the population. Governor Abiodun detailed the severe health consequences associated with improper e-waste dismantling and disposal.

He explained that the process releases a cocktail of toxic substances – including lead, mercury, brominated flame retardants, and other harmful chemicals – into the soil and water systems, directly threatening the well-being of residents, particularly children and vulnerable communities. He directly addressed the chemical handlers and users, the frontline workers in e-waste processing, assuring them that their safety is a non-negotiable priority.

These individuals face daily exposure to hazardous materials such as lead found in cathode ray tubes, mercury in flat-screen backlights, cadmium in batteries, and brominated flame retardants in plastics. Such exposure can lead to a range of health problems, including respiratory illnesses, neurological damage, and chronic poisoning.

To mitigate these risks, the Governor pledged a commitment to providing participants with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), comprehensive training in safe dismantling techniques, and access to formal processing channels that safeguard their health while simultaneously preserving their livelihoods. He further challenged workshop attendees to collaboratively develop a detailed e-waste roadmap for the state, establish a multi-sector task force to oversee its implementation, and secure concrete commitments from industry stakeholders to support the circular economy initiative.

The goal is to create a sustainable system where e-waste is viewed not as a problem, but as a resource. The State Commissioner for Environment, speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kafayat Lawal, described the workshop as exceptionally timely, emphasizing its crucial role in advancing the development of a draft Ogun State E-waste and Circular Economy Roadmap. This roadmap will serve as a blueprint for establishing a multi-sectoral task force dedicated to driving the roadmap’s effective implementation.

Dr. Innocent Barikor, the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), lauded the workshop’s theme as a significant paradigm shift, encouraging participants to identify opportunities even within challenging situations. He stressed the importance of reframing the perception of e-waste, moving beyond viewing it solely as an environmental burden and recognizing its potential as a valuable resource within a sustainable economic framework.

Kehinde Bello, the General Manager of OGEPA, in his welcoming remarks, articulated the workshop’s objective: to establish a structured, safe, and forward-thinking framework for e-waste management. He acknowledged that regulation alone is insufficient and emphasized the need for increased collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of best practices, particularly in the area of safe chemical handling during e-waste recycling processes.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between OGEPA, E-Terra Technologies Ltd., and the E-Waste Relief Foundation, signifying a collaborative commitment to advancing the circular economy for e-waste in Ogun State





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