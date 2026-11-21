Senator Solomon Adeola outlines a strategy to expand Ogun's economy by fostering private enterprise, leveraging its status as a logistics hub to create jobs and reduce reliance on state debt.

Senator Solomon Adeola has positioned private sector development as the cornerstone of his economic vision for Ogun State. The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate argues that stimulating business growth is the most effective method to generate employment and drive stability in the region. His platform emphasizes that policy discipline and partnership with industry leaders will define the state's future trajectory.

Adeola's Economic Vision and Manifesto

At the recent manifesto conference held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, Adeola presented a document titled Governance That Works for Everyone: My Economic and Social Development Covenant with the People of Ogun State. This framework identifies infrastructure development, human capital improvement, agricultural transformation, and industrialization as the primary pillars for job creation. The candidate asserts that these sectors form the bedrock of a stable and growing economy that can withstand external shocks.

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The Logic Behind Private Sector Focus

Research from the World Bank Group indicates that private firms provide roughly nine in ten jobs in developing countries, highlighting the limitation of government payrolls. A state budget cannot absorb a young and rapidly growing population on its own, which necessitates a strategy where the government sets rules and builds roads while firms hire workers and pay taxes. Adeola's approach aligns with this global economic reality, seeking to create an environment where businesses can thrive independently of state intervention.

Ogun State's Current Economic Landscape

Ogun State currently holds a strategic advantage as a major logistics corridor with a robust manufacturing base. The state ranked second only to Lagos in Phillips Consulting's 2025 State Performance Index, reflecting its strong industrial foundation. Additionally, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the state's internally generated revenue rose from ₦100.7 billion in 2022 to ₦140.1 billion in 2024. This financial growth is driven primarily by land transactions, factory levies, and logistics taxes, demonstrating significant economic activity within the region.

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Challenges in Fiscal Health and Debt

Despite the impressive rise in revenue, Ogun State faces significant fiscal challenges that the next administration must address. The overall fiscal performance index remains poor, and debt levels are mounting at an alarming rate. According to BudgIT's 2026 State of States report, Ogun's total debt stands at ₦538.92 billion. This central tension suggests that the state cannot borrow its way to greatness; instead, it must focus on investing, regulating, and incentivizing growth to ensure long-term sustainability.

Comparative Models and Future Prospects

The state's proximity to Lagos provides an advantage, but this is only beneficial if matched by superior policy implementation. Private capital is already entering the market, evidenced by the $1.8 billion Lee Group industrial park on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This project is expected to host more than 29 factories and generate some 2,500 direct and indirect jobs. To succeed, Adeola must treat private enterprise as a partner rather than a patron's reward, publishing results for public scrutiny and avoiding the cronyism that often plagues Nigerian politics.