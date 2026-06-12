Ogun State Governor Pledges 95% Votes for President Tinubu in 2027 Elections

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged that the state will deliver 95 per cent of its votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Ogun State Governor , Dapo Abiodun , has pledged that the state will deliver 95 per cent of its votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections .

He described the President's economic reforms as far-reaching and laudable, saying they have helped to reposition the nation's economy and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development. Governor Abiodun commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State for conducting peaceful and crisis-free primary elections, saying the state had distinguished itself from others through the orderly and transparent process.

He noted that the success of the primaries was made possible by the high level of unity, maturity, and discipline displayed by party faithful. The governor also disclosed that the party had unanimously zoned the position of deputy governor to Ogun East Senatorial District, specifically the Ijebu axis, considering that the governorship candidate is from Ogun West Senatorial District.

He stated that the position should go to Ijebu people and that the Ijebu-Ode Federal Constituency was substantially agreed upon as the area within Ijebuland from which the candidate should emerge. Governor Abiodun congratulated the people of Ogun West Senatorial District on producing the party's governorship candidate for the forthcoming election, noting that his administration had broken the over 50-year jinx of the district not producing a governorship candidate since the creation of the state.

He further stated that his administration would deploy technology-driven solutions to tackle banditry and kidnapping while strengthening security across the state. The governor stressed that the people deserve a robust security architecture capable of protecting lives and property, particularly children who represent the future of society.

He noted that, having invested heavily in infrastructure development across the state, his administration would now place greater emphasis on human capital development and social investment programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic challenges on residents. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving the welfare of the people and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt across all sectors of the state





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 General Elections APC Primary Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yiaga Africa to Deploy 272 Observers for Ekiti State Governor ElectionElection observer group, Yiaga Africa, has announced that they will deploy 272 observers for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State. The observers will be divided into stationary and roving categories, with 250 stationary observers at select polling units and 22 roving ones.

Read more »

Panic in Osun State as Podium Collapses with Governor Adeleke and Top OfficialsGovernor Ademola Adeleke and other high-ranking Osun State officials narrowly escaped injury when a podium collapsed during a political rally in Ijebu-Jesa.

Read more »

Ogun State Police Foils Plot to Kidnap Chinese NationalOfficers of the Obalende Division of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled an alleged plot to kidnap a Chinese national. The suspects, identified as Chinedu Onwuemena and Jimoh Ojo, were apprehended on June 9, 2026, following intelligence reports about an imminent abduction along the Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Expressway corridor.

Read more »

OPC, Civil Society Slam President Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Over Schoolchildren's AbductionThe Oodua People's Congress and civil society organisations have criticized President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for their inability to secure the release of over 40 schoolchildren and their teachers abducted nearly a month ago.

Read more »