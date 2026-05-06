Ogun State Governor Initiates Comprehensive Power Audit to Boost Electricity Efficiency and Industrial Growth

Governor Dapo Abiodun has launched a strategic power audit in Ogun State to curb energy theft and optimize electricity distribution, aiming to make the state a hub for industrial investors.

The Governor of Ogun State , Prince Dapo Abiodun , has taken a decisive step toward transforming the energy landscape of the region by announcing a comprehensive power audit .

During a recent high-profile visit to the 4-megawatt gas-fired Independent Power Plant situated in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Governor emphasized that this audit is a critical component of the state's strategy to optimize electricity consumption and maximize supply efficiency. By conducting a detailed assessment of the existing infrastructure, the state government intends to gain a precise understanding of actual electricity usage patterns.

This initiative is specifically designed to enable the administration to monitor how electricity generated from the Oke-Mosan facility is distributed across the network, thereby allowing the government to identify and eliminate systemic leakages and combat the persistent issue of energy theft. The necessity of this audit is underscored by the recent expansion of Ogun State's legal and administrative authority, which now permits the state to independently manage the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Governor Abiodun highlighted that reliable power is not merely a convenience but a fundamental catalyst for economic prosperity and industrial expansion. He described electricity as the primary engine that drives industrialization, arguing that without a stable power grid, the state cannot fully realize its economic potential. The 4-megawatt facility, which is a cornerstone of the ambitious Ogun State Light-Up Project, represents the state's broader vision of achieving total energy self-sufficiency.

This ensures that even the most remote communities are not left underserved, bridging the energy gap between urban centers and rural settlements. Furthermore, the Governor revealed that the state's power strategy involves scalable infrastructure.

In addition to the Oke-Mosan facility, the 34-megawatt power plant located in Onijanganjangan is designed for future expansion, ensuring that the state can grow its capacity as demand increases. Parallel to these hardware upgrades, the administration has invested heavily in upgrading power distribution infrastructure to reduce transmission losses. To ensure transparency and professionalism in the sector, the newly inaugurated Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission will now oversee all electricity activities within the state.

This regulatory body is expected to create a stable environment that encourages private sector participation and attracts large-scale investments. Governor Abiodun expressed strong dissatisfaction with outdated energy models, pointing out the inefficiency of older power plants that remained idle for over sixteen years while relying on obsolete fuel oil systems. He asserted that such failures are unacceptable in the modern era and that his administration is committed to delivering clean, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

By leveraging gas-fired technology, Ogun State is positioning itself as a leader in clean energy production. The ultimate objective is to turn Ogun State into the premier destination for investors in Nigeria, offering a guarantee of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply at the most competitive and affordable rates in the country. This strategic move is expected to trigger a surge in industrial growth, create numerous jobs, and enhance the overall quality of life for all residents of the state





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Ogun State Power Audit Electricity Infrastructure Dapo Abiodun Industrialization

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