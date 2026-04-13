Ogun State Governor Endorses Senator Adeola as APC Governorship Candidate for 2027 Elections

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announces Senator Solomon Adeola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election, emphasizing unity and continuity within the party.

April 13, 2026, marked a significant political development in Ogun State as Governor Dapo Abiodun officially endorsed Senator Solomon Adeola as the preferred governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the upcoming 2027 elections . The announcement, delivered during a crucial caucus meeting held in Abeokuta, the state capital, signals a strategic move by the ruling party to consolidate its influence and ensure a smooth transition of power. This decision, according to Governor Abiodun, is the culmination of extensive consultations and deliberations within the party's leadership, underscoring a commitment to fostering unity and maintaining a consistent trajectory of progress within the state. The choice of Senator Adeola, who currently holds the esteemed position of Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, is seen by many as a strategic move given his experience and influence within the national political landscape. His previous representation of Lagos West, before shifting his political base to Ogun State , adds another layer of political acumen, potentially offering a broader appeal across the state's diverse demographics. The Governor's endorsement reflects a calculated effort to unify the party behind a single candidate, thus enhancing its prospects for victory in the forthcoming elections. The endorsement also emphasizes the importance of continuity, with Governor Abiodun expressing his desire to see his successor carry forward the initiatives and developmental goals initiated during his tenure. He highlighted his aspirations to see a governor emerge from the West Senatorial District and to participate in a peaceful transition of power, including attending the swearing-in of his successor alongside previous governors of the state. This announcement carries immense weight, setting the stage for the next phase of the political race in Ogun State .

The endorsement of Senator Adeola reflects the culmination of several weeks of discussions and assessments within the APC. The Governor's announcement was met with mixed reactions, a common occurrence in any political process of this magnitude. While many party members have expressed their support for the Governor’s decision, some other members of the APC have voiced different preferences or concerns. Governor Abiodun, in his address, emphasized the importance of party unity and urged all members to rally behind Adeola. He stressed that a united front is crucial to securing victory in the 2027 elections, given the growing competition from other political parties and the importance of ensuring stability and further development in Ogun State. The choice of Adeola reflects a strategic calculation by the party leadership, considering his experience in legislative matters and his connections at the national level. The position of Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations gives him a distinct advantage in terms of influencing federal government policies and securing funding for projects within the state, which is of critical importance for infrastructural and economic development. The Governor's decision to publicly announce his preferred candidate is also a calculated move to signal the party's direction and to dissuade other aspirants from running against the party's chosen candidate. This approach is intended to streamline the election process and minimize internal divisions, which could weaken the party’s chances in the long run. The endorsement process involved detailed consultations, ensuring that the decision reflected the views of a broad spectrum of party leaders and stakeholders. This method aims to foster a sense of collective ownership of the decision, promoting a spirit of cooperation that will be essential during the campaign and the election itself.

The political landscape of Ogun State is now poised for a series of events and activities as the APC prepares for the 2027 elections. Following the Governor’s endorsement, the party is expected to embark on a comprehensive campaign strategy, aimed at galvanizing support for Senator Adeola across all the local government areas of the state. The campaign will likely focus on showcasing Adeola's credentials, emphasizing his experience, and outlining his vision for the state's future. The APC will seek to highlight the successes of the current administration under Governor Abiodun and to promise the continuation of existing projects and policies. Furthermore, the party's campaign will likely address key issues such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and job creation, with a specific focus on meeting the needs of the state's diverse population. The party’s strategy will involve mobilizing various segments of the population, including youth, women, and traditional leaders. The role of traditional rulers in the political process is especially crucial in Ogun State, and the APC will seek to ensure their support and endorsement. In parallel with the campaign activities, the APC leadership will work diligently to maintain internal unity and to manage any dissenting voices or potential internal conflicts. This involves constant communication with party members, addressing concerns, and resolving any differences through dialogue and compromise. The success of the APC's campaign will hinge on its ability to effectively communicate its message to the electorate, its ability to mobilize its supporters, and its success in uniting the party behind a common cause. The 2027 election is crucial, not only for the APC but also for the future direction of Ogun State. The outcome of the election will determine the state's political direction for the next four years, influencing its economic development, social progress, and overall well-being of its citizens. The APC recognizes this and is taking all necessary steps to ensure that they secure victory and continue their legacy of good governance in Ogun State.





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Ogun State APC Solomon Adeola Dapo Abiodun 2027 Elections Governor Endorsement Politics Nigeria

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