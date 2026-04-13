Ogun State Governor Abiodun Endorses Senator Adeola (Yayi) for 2027 Governorship

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has officially endorsed Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) to succeed him as governor in 2027. This endorsement, made during an APC Caucus meeting, clarifies the party's direction and aims to ensure a seamless transition of power.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has formally declared his support for Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola , popularly known as Yayi , to succeed him as Governor in 2027. This significant endorsement, announced during a well-attended All Progressives Congress ( APC ) Caucus meeting, puts an end to widespread speculation surrounding Abiodun's choice for the next governor.

Speaking to a large audience of APC members, including key stakeholders and party leaders, the Governor articulated his belief in a smooth transition of power and the importance of selecting a candidate with the proven experience needed to continue the state's progress. He stated that the decision to back Senator Adeola was made after comprehensive discussions and consultations within the APC leadership, a process intended to preserve the unity and political strength of the party. Governor Abiodun underscored the intention to build upon the accomplishments of the 'Building Our Future Together' plan, implying that Senator Adeola has the necessary local and national leverage to maintain Ogun State's current developmental course. Senator Adeola, a seasoned legislator, previously represented Lagos West before transferring his political activities to his home state, Ogun. His endorsement by the current Governor is a decisive event, particularly affecting other potential candidates within the APC who had hoped to contest for the governorship position in Alagbaka. The Governor’s statement has removed any uncertainty and created a clear direction for the Ogun State APC. Abiodun encouraged all party members to offer their full support to Senator Adeola, emphasizing the need for the party to remain a unified and powerful force to guarantee success in the coming elections. This unified approach is considered crucial to maintain the momentum of development and to secure future electoral victories. The Governor's endorsement of Senator Adeola has significant implications for the political future of Ogun State. It signals a strategic alignment within the APC and a clear plan for the party's direction. The decision also highlights the importance of experience and leadership continuity in maintaining the state's progress. Senator Adeola's extensive experience in legislative affairs, coupled with his deep roots in Ogun State politics, positions him as a strong candidate to take on the leadership role. The APC is now tasked with galvanizing its base and ensuring that all factions of the party come together to support the endorsed candidate. The coming months and years will be crucial in solidifying this support and building a campaign strategy that can capitalize on the Governor's endorsement and the perceived strengths of Senator Adeola. This endorsement could also trigger realignments within the state's political landscape, as other parties and potential candidates reassess their strategies in the face of this pivotal development





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Ogun State Dapo Abiodun Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi 2027 Election APC Endorsement Governorship

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