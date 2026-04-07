Ogun State Government Investigates Chemical Leak at Ijebu-Ode School

Ogun State authorities are actively investigating a suspected chemical leak at Our Lady of Apostle Primary School in Ijebu-Ode, which led to students and staff experiencing breathing difficulties and requiring medical attention. The State Government has launched a full investigation and is taking steps to ensure the safety of the affected community.

Ogun State officials, led by the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, and the General Manager of the State Environmental Protection Agency ( OGEPA ), Kehinde Bello, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Our Lady of Apostle Primary School in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday. The visit was prompted by a suspected chemical leak that occurred last week, causing significant health concerns among students and staff.

The incident, which happened shortly after the school assembly on Wednesday, led to a strange chemical smell permeating the school premises. This resulted in difficulty breathing for many, with 30 students and two teachers requiring medical attention at the State General Hospital, Ijebu Ode. Mrs. Adeola Borogun, the Vice Principal, reported that numerous students experienced symptoms like vomiting and fainting, necessitating the school's immediate call for ambulances and the subsequent hospitalization of affected individuals. Governor Dapo Abiodun swiftly responded to the crisis, ordering the immediate closure of the school and the launch of a thorough investigation to determine the origin and nature of the suspected chemical leak. The government's actions underscore its commitment to addressing the situation with urgency and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected community. \Tuesday's visit by the Commissioner and OGEPA officials was a crucial part of the state government’s coordinated response to assess the immediate impact of the incident and evaluate the long-term implications for the environment and the health of the community. The inspection focused on a thorough assessment of the affected areas, including the school premises and surrounding environment, to understand the extent of the chemical leak and identify any potential sources. The officials also extended their inspection to neighboring schools, specifically Sacred Heart Catholic College, to evaluate the possible impact of the incident on students, staff, and the broader community. The goal was to ensure that the impact assessment was comprehensive and that the state government's response would address all potential health and safety concerns. During the visit to Sacred Heart Catholic College, Kehinde Bello reassured the school authorities of the government’s swift intervention and commitment to providing the necessary support. Furthermore, the inspection team proceeded to the State Hospital in Ijebu-Ode, where some of the students affected by the suspected chemical leak were receiving medical treatment. This allowed the officials to assess the medical response to the incident and the condition of the students receiving care. This multifaceted approach demonstrates the government's commitment to a holistic approach to the crisis, prioritizing the safety, health, and well-being of the affected population. \The State government, through OGEPA, has been actively communicating with residents and school authorities to provide updates on the ongoing investigations and reassure them of the commitment to a transparent and effective response. The agency has stated that investigations are underway to identify the source of the chemical leak, determine the nature of the chemical substance, and assess the potential environmental impact. These investigations include collecting samples for analysis, interviewing witnesses, and examining the surrounding area. The primary objective of the investigation is to understand the incident fully and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The government emphasized that necessary measures will be taken to safeguard public health and prevent a recurrence of such incidents. This includes implementing safety protocols, enhancing environmental monitoring, and educating the community about potential hazards and safety precautions. The swift response, thorough investigation, and proactive communication demonstrate the government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of its citizens' well-being. The government's actions aim to reassure the community, promote public health, and safeguard the environment, ensuring the safety of all residents. The investigation continues to unfold as officials work to provide solutions and prevent future incidents





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Ogun State Chemical Leak Ijebu-Ode OGEPA School Safety

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