Ogun State Government Denies Saudi Airline Rejected Ogun Airport for Hajj

The Ogun State Government has dismissed as false a media report alleging that Saudi airline, Flynas, rejected the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, for the transportation of Ogun pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise. The government described the publication by The Punch as misleading and a distortion of facts.

The Ogun State Government has dismissed as false a media report alleging that Saudi airline, Flynas , rejected the Gateway International Airport , Iperu, for the transportation of Ogun pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to their statement, the relocation of the second batch of pilgrims was not due to any safety, operational, or infrastructural challenge at the facility. Rather, it resulted from the inability of Saudi aviation authorities to secure a landing slot for Nigeria's designated carrier, Max Air, which had been engaged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for Gateway International Airport (GIA) operations





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Flynas Gateway International Airport 2026 Hajj Exercise Saudi Airline Ogun State Government National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria (NAHCON) President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Bola Ahmed Tinubu Gateway International Airport Ogun State Saudi Airline Flynas Pilgrims Hajj Saudi Arabia Ogun State Government Ogun State Nigeria

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