Ogun State Government Attributes Road Wash-Off to Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

The Ogun State Government has attributed the recent wash-off of a section of the Car Wash-Moore Junction Road in Abeokuta to indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels by residents. The government warned that such practices pose serious threats to public infrastructure and community safety.

Nigeria's Ogun State government has attributed the recent wash-off of a section of the Car Wash-Moore Junction Road in Abeokuta to indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels by residents.

The government warned that such practices pose serious threats to public infrastructure and community safety. Preliminary findings revealed that waste materials dumped into drains obstructed the free flow of stormwater during a recent heavy rainfall, leading to a buildup of water pressure that eventually undermined the affected section of the road.

The government dismissed suggestions that the incident resulted from poor construction or the use of substandard materials, stating that all materials used for the construction of the road underwent rigorous quality tests and met, and in some cases exceeded, the required engineering standards. The contractor handling the project is a reputable construction firm with many years of experience and a proven record of delivering quality infrastructure projects.

The government called on communities, market associations, transport unions, religious organisations and residents' groups to support environmental sanitation efforts and sensitise their members on the dangers of indiscriminate waste disposal. Residents were also urged to report individuals or groups caught dumping waste into drains to the appropriate authorities for necessary action. The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the prompt rehabilitation of the affected road while intensifying public awareness campaigns aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Protecting public infrastructure requires collective responsibility and cooperation from all stakeholders, and the government will continue to take proactive measures to safeguard lives, property and public investments across the state. The government also warned that dumping refuse into drainage channels contributes not only to the destruction of roads but also to flooding, environmental degradation, public health risks, destruction of property and avoidable expenditure of public resources. The incident was not caused by any defect in the road construction.

Investigations point to the blockage of drainage channels by refuse dumped indiscriminately by residents, which prevented the free flow of water and led to the damage recorded after the heavy rainfall. The contractor, alongside engineers from the Ogun State Ministry of Works, is currently on-site carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the damage. Following the evaluation, immediate remedial works will commence to restore the affected section of the road and ensure the safety and convenience of road users





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Ogun State Government Road Wash-Off Indiscriminate Waste Disposal Public Infrastructure Community Safety

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