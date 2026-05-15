Ogun State Government Activates Emergency Response Measures Due to Chemical Odor Incident Affecting Students in Ijebu Ode

The Ogun State Government has activated emergency environmental and public health response measures following a chemical odor incident that reportedly affected more than 90 students. Top government officials visited affected students and urged residents to remain calm while investigations continue.

The Ogun State Government has activated emergency environmental and public health response measures following a chemical odor incident that reportedly affected more than 90 students in Ijebu Ode.

A similar outbreak was reported one month earlier, affecting students from schools including Our Lady of Apostles Girls School, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, and Sambadola Private School. Several affected students were taken to health facilities after complaining of abdominal pain and related symptoms. Top government officials, including the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, visited some of the affected students receiving treatment and urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.

The Air Quality Monitoring Device installed at Ijebu Ode Grammar School detected elevated methane gas concentrations within parts of the affected area, with peak readings of about 13,500 parts per million ppm in surrounding locations. The state government has activated a multi-agency response team to investigate the source of the odor





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Ogun State Government Environmental Protection Agency OGEPA Ijebu Ode Grammar School Air Quality Monitoring Device Crude Methane Gas Multi-Agency Response Team

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