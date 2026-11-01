Ogun State Distributes 20,000 Cashew Seedlings to Farmers

Ogun State distributes 20,000 cashew seedlings in Abeokuta North and Yewa North to boost agriculture and farmer income.

Ogun State government has initiated a significant agricultural support program by distributing 20,000 cashew seedlings to farmers in Abeokuta North and Yewa North Local Government Areas. The distribution and flag-off ceremony took place yesterday at Ilewo Orile in Abeokuta North. This event marked a strategic move by the state to bolster the local economy and enhance food security through expanded cashew cultivation.

Strategic Agricultural Support Initiative

Hon. Bolu Owotomo, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, addressed the gathering to explain the rationale behind this massive distribution. Represented by Mr. Oyeshola James, the Director of Tree Crops and Rural Development Services, Owotomo highlighted that Abeokuta North and Yewa North are strategic locations for cashew cultivation within the state. The initiative aims to improve the economic well-being of farmers residing in these specific councils.

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The Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing agricultural development. The government plans to strengthen the food production value chain across the entire state. By providing these seedlings, the administration seeks to empower farmers economically and increase overall agricultural productivity. This support is expected to boost output in subsequent harvest seasons significantly.

Weather Conditions and Crop Recovery

Officials noted that the timing of the distribution coincides with prevailing climatic conditions favorable for planting. The government is leveraging the possibility of sustained rainfall through December 2026 to encourage investment in cashew farming. This timing is particularly crucial following reports of crop losses experienced by many farmers due to irregular rainfall patterns in June and July.

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Recognition of these recent weather-related challenges has prompted the state to prioritize cashew farmers specifically. By encouraging the adoption of these seedlings during the wet season, the government hopes to mitigate previous losses. The sustained rainfall expected in the coming months provides an ideal window for establishing new cashew trees successfully.

Local Government and Community Responses

Alhaji Ganiu Adeniji, the Ogun State Chapter leader of a prominent agricultural group, commended the state government for the initiative. He called for the sustainability of this program beyond the current administration. Adeniji urged the benefiting farmers to utilize the opportunity effectively by planting the seedlings promptly. He emphasized the need for adopting appropriate agricultural practices to ensure healthy growth and early maturity.

Similarly, Alhaja Ibrahim Fausat, Iya Egbe Oni Cashew and CEO of FAAB AYOKA GROUP LIMITED, appealed for additional support. She requested the establishment of a cashew processing factory within Ogun State. Fausat argued that local processing would create employment opportunities, particularly for youths. This move would also contribute significantly to the state's internally generated revenue.

Expert Advice for Farmers

Mr. Oyebade Yinka, the Director of Agriculture for Abeokuta North Local Government, described the initiative as a welcome development. He noted that the two selected local government areas possess a comparative advantage in large-scale cashew cultivation. His advice to the farmers was to plant the seedlings immediately upon receipt to maximize their potential.

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Yinka stressed the importance of embracing good agricultural practices to ensure successful growth. He urged recipients to nurture the seedlings to maturity, emphasizing that this initiative would improve their livelihoods. The expected increase in agricultural productivity is seen as a vital contribution to food security in the state. This comprehensive approach aims to secure a prosperous future for the agricultural sector in Ogun State.