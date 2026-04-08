Ogun State Cracks Down on Waste Offenders, Prosecutes 108 Residents

Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) arrests and prosecutes 108 residents in Abeokuta for indiscriminate waste dumping, citing violations of state waste management laws and emphasizing environmental protection and public health concerns.

The Ogun State Waste Management Authority, OGWAMA , has taken decisive action against environmental offenders in Abeokuta , arresting and prosecuting 108 residents for the illegal disposal of waste. These individuals were caught in the act, dumping refuse in prohibited areas such as roadsides, public spaces, and medians throughout the state capital.

This crackdown comes in response to persistent issues of improper waste disposal, which had led to unsightly piles of trash accumulating on major roads and obstructing drainage systems, as previously reported by the media. The OGWAMA enforcement team swiftly intervened, apprehending the offenders while they were actively engaged in violating the state's waste management laws. The prosecuted residents faced legal consequences in various customary courts within the state capital, resulting in fines designed to deter future violations. This intensified enforcement underscores the commitment of the Ogun State government to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for its citizens.\Speaking on the recent arrests, the Special Adviser to the Governor on OGWAMA, Farook Akintunde, expressed his concern over the continued practice of indiscriminate waste dumping, despite the government's efforts to provide convenient waste disposal solutions. He highlighted the government's investment in waste management infrastructure, including door-to-door waste collection services, designed to ease the burden on residents and encourage responsible waste disposal. Akintunde lamented that despite these efforts, some individuals persist in dumping waste in inappropriate locations, thereby diminishing the aesthetic beauty of the environment and impacting public health. He further explained that the government has employed multiple strategies, including public awareness campaigns and appeals to residents, urging them to utilize the designated waste management services and prevent improper waste disposal. The government is steadfast in its determination to continue its enforcement activities until residents fully embrace responsible waste management practices, especially given the state's ongoing efforts to enhance waste management and ensure environmental cleanliness. He emphasized the health and safety risks associated with improper waste disposal, particularly during the rainy season, when dumped waste can lead to flooding and contamination of groundwater. The government is committed to preventing such risks and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.\Akintunde reiterated the government's firm stance against unlawful environmental practices, emphasizing that OGWAMA will not tolerate actions that deface the environment. He issued a stern warning to those still engaging in indiscriminate waste dumping, advising them to cease their activities or face the full force of the law. The government's actions aim to instill a culture of environmental responsibility and protect the state's public spaces from the negative impacts of improper waste management. This initiative forms part of a larger strategy to improve waste management across Ogun State, thereby contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment for all residents. The fines imposed on the offenders are intended to serve as a strong deterrent, sending a clear message that environmental laws will be strictly enforced. The government's commitment to effective waste management is evident in the proactive measures undertaken by OGWAMA, reflecting a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenge of waste disposal and promoting a cleaner, more attractive state





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Waste Management Ogun State Environmental Enforcement Illegal Dumping Public Health Abeokuta OGWAMA Waste Disposal Environmental Protection Fines

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