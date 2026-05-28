Ogun State Celebrates Governor Dapo Abiodun's 66th Birthday

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun turns 66 today, celebrated for his leadership that has transformed the state into Nigeria's industrial capital and one of the nation's fastest-growing economies. Despite challenges, Abiodun has governed with resilience, inclusion, and strategic focus, bringing peace, stability, and development to Ogun.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun turns 66 today, celebrated for his resilience, vision, and commitment to the progress of the Gateway State. Despite facing trials and political turbulence, Abiodun has remained steadfast, drawing strength from his faith and belief in Ogun's promise.

His governance philosophy is rooted in inclusion and collaboration, with the 'Building Our Future Together' mantra placing the people at the center of development. Under his leadership, Ogun has emerged as Nigeria's industrial capital, with factories springing up and investor confidence strong. Abiodun's calm and strategic focus have brought peace and stability to the state, previously associated with political violence. Infrastructure development, education reforms, healthcare improvements, and agricultural growth are among his administration's notable achievements





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Ogun State Dapo Abiodun 66Th Birthday Leadership Industrial Capital Economic Growth Peace Stability Infrastructure Development Education Reforms Healthcare Improvements Agricultural Growth

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