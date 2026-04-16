Ogun State Boosts Infrastructure with New Road Commissioning and Future Projects

Governor Dapo Abiodun commissions a vital 5.5-kilometer road in Abeokuta and announces plans for significant infrastructure upgrades, including the reconstruction of the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa Road, underscoring the administration's commitment to economic growth and improved connectivity. The Olumo Rock Tourist Centre refurbishment is also attracting international interest.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun , has officially inaugurated the newly constructed 5.5-kilometer Elega–Miliki–Saje–Bode-Olude–Alhaji Sugar Road, a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing mobility and fostering economic development within Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas. The commissioning ceremony, held in Abeokuta, marked another milestone in the governor's sustained efforts to upgrade the state's road network.

Governor Abiodun underscored that this project is a testament to his administration's unwavering commitment to improving essential infrastructure, which he believes is a crucial catalyst for stimulating economic activities across the state. The Elega–Saje corridor, now a paved reality, has already demonstrated its immediate positive impact, leading to improved ease of movement for residents and a noticeable uptick in commercial ventures, particularly during evening hours. To further bolster business operations and enhance public safety, the governor announced the planned installation of solar streetlights along the newly commissioned road, ensuring its viability and accessibility around the clock. Beyond the immediate commissioning, Governor Abiodun seized the opportunity to unveil ambitious future plans, prominently featuring the upcoming reconstruction of the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa Road. He characterized this particular road as a project that had been neglected prior to his administration taking office. The reconstruction of this critical artery is anticipated to significantly improve connectivity between various parts of Abeokuta, thereby acting as a major driver for commerce and economic vitality within the affected areas. Furthermore, responding to specific appeals from community leaders and the respected Alake of Egbaland, the governor revealed plans for the construction of a one-kilometer link road, complete with a bridge, designed to seamlessly connect the area to Lafenwa. This thoughtful addition demonstrates a responsive approach to local needs and a desire to create a more integrated and accessible transportation network. The governor reiterated his administration's dedication to delivering tangible development projects, announcing that an impressive 26 roads are currently slated for commissioning, with a strategic plan in place to inaugurate at least one road per week in the coming months. As a concrete example of ongoing development, he pointed to the Car Wash–Adatan Road, which is nearing completion, as further evidence of his government's resolve to fulfill its electoral promises and bring about lasting positive change. In addition to road infrastructure, Governor Abiodun highlighted the transformative impact of the refurbished Olumo Rock Tourist Centre, noting its growing international appeal. He revealed that the City of Milan, Italy, has expressed a keen interest in forging a collaborative partnership to further enhance this iconic landmark. The governor provided compelling financial figures to illustrate the success of the concessioning strategy implemented for the Olumo Rock Tourist Centre, reporting a substantial increase in revenue generation from approximately ₦3 million annually to an impressive ₦10 million weekly. This dramatic improvement signifies not only enhanced operational efficiency but also a significant boost to the state's tourism revenue. Governor Abiodun emphasized the indispensable role of a stable and peaceful political climate in achieving sustainable socio-economic progress, stating that his administration has diligently maintained stability while steadfastly pursuing its development agenda. Engr. Ade Akinsanya, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, echoed the governor's sentiments, remarking that the newly completed road would serve as a significant impetus for economic activities in the region and urged residents to embrace a sense of ownership for the project. Community leaders, including the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, lauded the governor's commitment to delivering durable and high-quality infrastructure. They acknowledged the widespread positive transformation occurring across Ogun State and expressed strong confidence that the ongoing projects, particularly the Car Wash–Adatan Road, will continue to propel economic growth and elevate the living standards of the populace





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