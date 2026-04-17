Ogun State Boosts Connectivity and Commerce with New Road Inauguration

Governor Dapo Abiodun inaugurates a key 5.5-kilometer road in Abeokuta, signaling a strong commitment to improving infrastructure and fostering economic growth within the state capital and surrounding local government areas. The project is expected to significantly enhance mobility and stimulate commercial activities, with further road rehabilitation and new constructions planned.

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure and stimulate economic activity within Ogun State , Governor Dapo Abiodon officially inaugurated the newly constructed 5.5-kilometer Elega–Miliki–Saje–Bode-Olude–Alhaji Sugar road in Abeokuta, the state capital. This landmark event underscores the governor's unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering robust economic growth across both Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas. The newly commissioned road is poised to dramatically improve transportation networks, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods, and consequently, is expected to drive increased commercial engagement in the affected areas.

Beyond the immediate inauguration, Governor Abiodon used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's dedication to tackling long-standing infrastructure challenges. He announced that the reconstruction of the critically important, yet long-abandoned, Ago-Odo–Lafenwa road is slated to commence imminently. He highlighted that this road represents one of many inherited abandoned projects that his government is actively addressing, emphasizing that its rehabilitation will bring about a substantial improvement in both movement and commerce for residents and businesses in that particular locale.

Furthermore, in response to persistent appeals from community leaders and the esteemed Alake of Egbaland, the governor disclosed ambitious plans to construct a one-kilometer link road, complete with a bridge, to seamlessly connect the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa axis directly to Lafenwa. This strategic addition aims to further streamline traffic flow and open up new avenues for trade and accessibility.

The transformative impact of the Elega–Saje corridor was already palpable, according to the governor, who noted the visible improvements in mobility and a significant upswing in commercial activities, particularly during the evening hours. This tangible progress serves as a testament to the administration's focus on delivering tangible results.

Governor Abiodon reiterated his steadfast commitment to infrastructure development, revealing that approximately 26 other roads are currently at various stages of completion and are ready for commissioning. His administration has set an ambitious target of inaugurating at least one road project every week in the coming months, a pace that signals a serious drive to address the state's infrastructure deficit. As a further illustration of this commitment, he cited the Car Wash–Adatan road, which is nearing completion, as another concrete example of his government's resolve to fulfill its promises to the citizens of Ogun State. This multifaceted approach to infrastructure renewal and expansion aims to lay a solid foundation for sustained economic prosperity and improved quality of life for all residents





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ogun State Infrastructure Development Economic Growth Road Construction Governor Dapo Abiodun

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogun State to Prosecute Truck Driver in Fatal Crash Involving Anthony Joshua's FriendsOgun State government intends to file criminal charges against Abubakar Adamu, the truck driver involved in the December 2025 accident that claimed the lives of associates of boxer Anthony Joshua. Charges against both the truck driver and the SUV driver, Adeniyi Kayode, are being consolidated by the state.

Read more »

Ogun State Boosts Infrastructure with New Road Commissioning and Future ProjectsGovernor Dapo Abiodun commissions a vital 5.5-kilometer road in Abeokuta and announces plans for significant infrastructure upgrades, including the reconstruction of the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa Road, underscoring the administration's commitment to economic growth and improved connectivity. The Olumo Rock Tourist Centre refurbishment is also attracting international interest.

Read more »

Ogun State Government Approves Palliative Measures for Public Servants Amidst Rising CostsOgun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has sanctioned palliative measures for public servants, including a weekly day off and a N10,000 transport allowance for three months starting April 2026. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial strain caused by increased fuel prices and cost of living, though certain essential service workers are exempt from the day off while still receiving the transport allowance.

Read more »

Ogun State INEC Pledges Priority for Vulnerable Voters in 2027 ElectionsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State has announced that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), the elderly, and pregnant women will receive priority at polling units during the 2027 elections. Resident Electoral Commissioner, Feyijimi Shaseyi, assured that deliberate measures, including assistive materials and dedicated support systems, are being implemented to ensure inclusivity and prevent disenfranchisement of vulnerable groups. Journalists, represented by NUJ Chairman Wale Olanrewaju, affirmed their role as active partners in promoting electoral transparency and trust.

Read more »

Ogun State Security Chiefs Forge Closer Alliance Against Drug MenaceThe Ogun State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Commissioner of Police have pledged to enhance their collaborative efforts in combating drug abuse and trafficking, recognizing the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in ensuring public safety and tackling violent crime. The Police Commissioner was recognized as a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassador.

Read more »

Niger State Boosts Immunization Efforts for Zero-Dose ChildrenNiger State is launching an intensified immunization drive targeting 10 local government areas with a high prevalence of zero-dose children. The initiative, supported by a grant from the Republic of Korea and UNICEF, aims to reach vulnerable communities within eight months. Health officials cited insecurity and difficult terrain as primary challenges hindering vaccination efforts. The program seeks to eliminate zero-dose cases by strengthening routine immunization and outreach services.

Read more »