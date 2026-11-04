Ogun and Federal Government Investigate Methane Emissions in Ijebu-Ode After Four Incidents

A joint team from NUPRC and Ogun State is investigating recurring methane gas emissions in Ijebu-Ode and neighbouring communities following four incidents that raised health and environmental concerns.

The Ogun State Government and the Federal Government have commenced a joint investigation into recurring methane gas emissions in Ijebu-Ode and neighbouring communities following four reported incidents.

The investigation is being conducted by a team of experts from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, alongside development partners. The state government disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade. The team, led by NUPRC Deputy Director Omonedo Prosper, is examining emission patterns and possible sources of the gas. This follows preliminary briefings by state government officials on interventions already undertaken by local authorities.

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Residents Express Health Concerns

The reported incidents have caused persistent unpleasant odours in affected communities, raising concerns among residents about possible environmental and health implications. The NUPRC delegation expressed its readiness to work with the Ogun State Government and other relevant agencies to establish the cause of the emissions and develop a lasting solution. Akinmade said the state government was committed to making the findings of the investigation available promptly, implementing appropriate preventive measures and providing necessary health support and monitoring for affected communities.

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He identified Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East and Odogbolu, as well as other communities across Ogun East, as areas requiring attention as investigations and monitoring continued.

"We believe that collaboration with the Federal Government and research institutions is crucial. The Ogun State Government is resolute in its decision to implement the recommendations of the investigating team once investigations are concluded and to take concrete steps to ensure that the emissions do not recur," Akinmade said. The government assured residents that their safety and well-being remained a priority.

Scientific Analysis of Gas Source

It added that it would sustain engagement with relevant federal agencies and technical experts until the matter was comprehensively addressed. Earlier, the Head of the Department of Earth Sciences at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Ikhane Phillips, explained that geochemical analysis would help determine the composition and source of the gas. Geophysical investigations would establish its possible underground origin and movement, he said.

He noted that findings from ongoing site inspections and laboratory tests would provide the scientific basis for determining appropriate interventions. Similarly, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, had disclosed that the state was working closely with the Federal Government to address the situation. Oresanya called for improved information sharing to address public concerns and advised residents on precautionary measures during periods of unpleasant odour. He also assured them that the gas was not lethal.

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Community Response to Investigation

Meanwhile, Ijebu Para'po Info Media has commended Governor Abiodun and the NUPRC for their intervention and efforts to find a lasting solution to the recurring emissions. The group praised the state government for responding to residents' concerns and maintaining engagement with relevant authorities. It expressed optimism that the ongoing investigation would produce a permanent solution. PUNCH Metro reports that the October gas leak affected more than 100 pupils, who were reportedly hospitalised after inhaling an offensive gaseous substance.

The affected pupils were taken to the State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, the General Hospital, Ijebu-Igbo, and other healthcare facilities for treatment. The government said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as the investigation progresses. The joint investigation team is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the state government for implementation. The Ogun State Government reiterated its commitment to securing the environment for future generations and ensuring the well-being of all residents in the affected areas.