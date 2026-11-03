Ogun reconstitutes Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, names Adesanya Chairman, Okunowo Secretary

Ogun State Government has reconstituted the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council after some members withdrew, reaffirming its legal authority to oversee Ijebuland affairs until a new Awujale is appointed and crowned.

The Ogun State Government has reconstituted the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC), reaffirming the Council's legal authority to oversee Ijebuland's administrative and traditional affairs pending the appointment and coronation of a new Awujale.

The decision follows the reported withdrawal of some council members, established by the state government in August 2025, amid disagreements over the emergence of a group reportedly known as Adele Oba Awujale. The reconstituted Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) include Chief Rasheed Adesanya (Olisa) as Chairman, Chief Chris Okunowo (Bobasuwa) as Secretary, Prof. Jide Ajayi (Jagun Aso) as Member, Chief Stephen O. Bakare (Babalaje) as Member, and Chief Alade Shote (Otun Balogun) as Member.

Also read Ogun NUJ 50th anniversary: Police earn triple honours, reaffirm Police-media partnership

Council Legal Status Remains Valid

A statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, said the withdrawal of some members did not invalidate the council, which remained the only legally recognised administrative body empowered to manage Ijebuland's affairs during the interregnum. The government clarified that Chief Chris Okunowo and Alhaji Rasheed Adeoye Adesanya, the Olisa of Ijebu-Ode, had publicly dissociated themselves from the reported mass withdrawal.

Advertisement

Addressing the emergence of the Adele Oba Awujale group, the government said the body has no legal or customary recognition under the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration or existing chieftaincy legislation in Ogun State. According to the statement, neither the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration nor the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021 provides for an Adele Oba Awujale group or assigns it any recognised responsibility in managing the Awujale stool.

It further explained that the Chiefs Law of 1957, which some former members reportedly relied on to justify the group's emergence, was pre-independence legislation that no longer applied to Ogun State, which has operated under its own laws since its creation in 1976. The government also cited a consent judgment delivered by the Ogun State High Court in suit number HCJ/180/2025, involving Rasheed Adeoye Adesanya (the Olisa of Ijebu-Ode) against the Executive Council of Ogun State and 16 others, as judicial affirmation of the AIAC's legality and authority.

Court Judgment Affirms Administrative Body

It noted that all members of the council were parties to the suit and had consented to the judgment, which acknowledged the legality, validity and authority of the administrative body established by the state government to oversee the administrative and traditional responsibilities of Ijebu-Ode pending the appointment and coronation of a new Awujale. The government further recalled that the court affirmed that where a conflict arose between the administrative body's responsibilities and the Olisa's traditional functions, the administrative body's authority would take precedence.

It stressed that the judgment had not been appealed and remained binding on the parties. While acknowledging individual members' right to withdraw from the council, the government maintained that such decisions could not confer legal authority on another body to assume the AIAC's responsibilities. It consequently warned members of the public against engaging in official transactions or administrative dealings with individuals who had withdrawn from the council in their purported capacity as members of an alternative administrative body.

Advertisement

Government Urges Public Caution

The government also urged the former members to refrain from actions that could contravene the law or undermine the peace and stability of Ijebuland. To ensure continuity in the administration of Ijebuland during the interregnum, the government announced the reconstitution of the council with the following members: Chief Rasheed Adesanya (Olisa) as Chairman, Chief Chris Okunowo (Bobasuwa) as Secretary, Prof. Jide Ajayi (Jagun Aso) as Member, Chief Stephen O. Bakare (Babalaje) as Member, and Chief Alade Shote (Otun Balogun) as Member.

The AIAC will assume the administrative and traditional responsibilities until a new Awujale is appointed and crowned. It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, respecting established traditional institutions and ensuring a peaceful and transparent process in the succession to the vacant Awujale stool.