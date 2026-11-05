Ogun Polytechnic Lecturers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances, Demand N100m Monthly Subvention

ASUP in Ogun State has given the government six days to implement CATA and EAA or face an industrial crisis, while also demanding a review of the N5m monthly subvention to N100m and clearing pension arrears.

Polytechnic lecturers in Ogun State, under the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have concluded plans to embark on a total shutdown of academic activities across state-owned polytechnics if the government fails to meet their demands within the six remaining days of a 15-day ultimatum.

ASUP Sets Ogun Polytechnic Strike Deadline

The ultimatum, which began on October 27, was issued following a resolution at the 118th National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held in Abuja on October 22. The union is urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently address its demands, especially the immediate implementation and payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) in the affected institutions, in line with the 2026 Federal Government-ASUP agreement.

Also read 2027: Indigenes vow to defend 'Ogun for Ogun' mandate,

The state ASUP Chairman, Comrade Kolawole Adeyemi, stressed that only a timely intervention of the state government could avert the industrial dispute, ensure parity with their counterparts in federal institutions, and enhance research activities as well as the quality of teaching. Addressing journalists at a joint press briefing held at the ASUP Secretariat, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Adeyemi said the national leadership had formally communicated its demands to the state government.

He noted that previous efforts to secure the government's commitment had yielded no satisfactory response. The union said the national leadership had written to the Ogun State Government on two separate occasions, through letters dated August 5, 2026, and September 21, 2026, appealing for the implementation of this important welfare component.

Advertisement

Adeyemi lamented that monthly subventions to some state-owned institutions had remained at a meagre N5 million for more than a decade, despite rising economic realities, operational costs, and increasing institutional responsibilities. He described the funding arrangement as grossly inadequate to support the effective administration and development of the institutions.

Funding and Pension Demands

The union is demanding an immediate review and increase of the monthly subvention of all state-owned polytechnics to N100 million to reflect current economic realities and the operational needs of these institutions. The union also expressed deep concern over the state government's alleged failure to meet its pension counterpart funding obligations, as well as the non-remittance of employees' pension deductions to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for several months.

Adeyemi said this situation raises serious concerns about the retirement security and long-term welfare of members and other employees who have dedicated their productive years to public service. Furthermore, the palliative support announced by the government has not been consistently extended to workers across the state-owned polytechnics, as a majority of the affected institutions are yet to receive the payment this year. Such inconsistency creates a sense of exclusion and further compounds the economic difficulties confronting workers.

The union also decried the apparent lack of adequate government attention to the development of the polytechnic sector, noting that at a time when technical, vocational and entrepreneurial education is critical to economic growth, employment generation and national development, the state-owned polytechnics deserve deliberate investment, policy attention and sustainable funding. Adeyemi added that neglecting the polytechnic sector is tantamount to undermining the educational aspirations and future opportunities of thousands of young people.

Advertisement

Union Briefing Attendees

The briefing was attended by ASUP representatives from various state-owned polytechnics, including Comrade Sogbesan Adebiyi of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori; Adepero Ogunkoya of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa; and Comrade Abraham Ogunsanya of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade. Others were Comrade Samuel Okunubi of Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo; Comrade Kolawole Adeyemi of Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu; as well as Adebayo Adeleke, ASUP Chairman, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

The union has called on the state government, as a matter of urgency, to commence the implementation and payment of the CATA and EAA in the affected state-owned polytechnics in line with the 2026 FGN/ASUP Agreement. It also urged the government to immediately review and increase the monthly subvention of all the state-owned polytechnics to N100 million, and to demonstrate genuine commitment to the welfare and retirement security of workers by ensuring regular and adequate counterpart funding of pension obligations and clearing the backlog of unremitted pension deductions from employees.

Final Warning to Government

Adeyemi said, We hope that the remaining six days will be utilised by the government to demonstrate the political will and commitment required to resolve these issues and avert any industrial action in the affected institutions. No responsible government should allow avoidable industrial disharmony to disrupt the academic calendar when the issues at stake can be resolved through genuine commitment and timely intervention.