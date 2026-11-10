Ogun Police begin drone training for 50 officers in partnership with Societal Concerns

The Ogun State Police Command has launched advanced drone training for 50 officers in partnership with the Societal Concerns Organisation. The programme aims to boost aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering and technology-driven policing.

The Ogun State Police Command has begun a technology-based security training programme for 50 police officers on the operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, commonly known as drones.

The training was officially inaugurated at the Command Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. It is being delivered in partnership with the Societal Concerns Organisation, led by Amb. Oluwayomi Oluwapelumi David. The programme is designed to improve the officers capacity in aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, situational awareness and technology-driven security operations.

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Ogun Police Launch Drone Training

It focuses on equipping participants with practical skills in drone operation to strengthen modern policing. The initiative was described as a timely intervention that aligns with the evolving demands of contemporary security work. The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, spoke at the flag-off ceremony. He said the aim of the initiative was to enhance the operational capabilities of the Command through specialised training.

According to him, the growing security challenges require the adoption of modern technology and specialised training to improve policing strategies and operational effectiveness. Ojajuni noted that the programme highlights the importance of intelligence-led policing through the use of innovative technological tools. He said such tools support effective surveillance, informed decision-making and prompt response to security threats. He also reaffirmed the Command commitment to proactive and intelligence-driven policing.

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The Commissioner stressed that the Command would continue to embrace technology and strategic partnerships to improve operational efficiency. He added that this approach would help protect security personnel and safeguard lives and property across Ogun State. The training is expected to strengthen the Command operational capacity in line with modern policing demands. Earlier, Amb.

Partnership Supports Security Innovation

Oluwayomi Oluwapelumi David, who leads the Societal Concerns Organisation, said the leadership of the group would continue to support security agencies. He said the support would come through technological innovation, capacity development and sustainable partnerships with communities. He described the Ogun training as a significant milestone for the partnership. David added that similar capacity-building programmes would be extended to other states across the South-West region.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to continuous capacity building and community-security partnerships. The Ogun State phase is the first in a series of planned engagements across the region. The training brings together 50 officers who will receive instruction on Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems. The programme is intended to enhance their operational proficiency in aerial surveillance and intelligence gathering.

It also aims to improve situational awareness during security operations. Participants will be trained in the use of drones to support technology-assisted policing. The initiative reflects a broader push by the Ogun State Police Command to integrate technology into its operations. It also underscores the role of partnerships in strengthening security institutions.

Technology Improves Policing Efficiency

By combining specialised training with modern tools, the Command hopes to improve its response to emerging security challenges. The partnership with the Societal Concerns Organisation is part of efforts to promote innovation in security management. The organisation noted that the training would help build sustainable community-security relationships. It also said the programme would contribute to protecting lives and property in the state.

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Officials said the training would improve the officers ability to monitor situations from the air and make informed decisions quickly. The use of drones is expected to support both routine policing and emergency responses. The programme is also seen as a step towards reducing risks to security personnel during operations. The flag-off ceremony at Eleweran was attended by police officials and representatives of the partnering organisation.

The Commissioner reiterated that the Command would sustain its focus on proactive and intelligence-driven policing. He said the Command would continue to pursue strategic partnerships that enhance operational efficiency. The Ogun State training is expected to serve as a model for other states in the South-West. The Societal Concerns Organisation said further engagements are being planned for the region.

Model for South West States

The organisation stressed that capacity building and technological innovation remain central to its support for security agencies. With the launch of the programme, the Ogun State Police Command aims to strengthen its operational capacity through technology and specialised training. The 50 participating officers are expected to apply their new skills to daily security operations. The Command said the initiative would help address emerging security challenges more effectively.

It also restated its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.