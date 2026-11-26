Ogun State Police have rescued a one-year-old boy abducted from Ifo Market and arrested three women after investigations uncovered an alleged trafficking chain in which the child was sold for a total of N3.3 million.

Ogun State Police Command has rescued a one-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted from his mother at Ifo Market and arrested three women suspected of involvement in his abduction and trafficking.

The child was 11 months old when he was allegedly taken on August 26, 2026. He was recovered from a couple in the Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta after months of investigation. The police said investigations uncovered an alleged chain of transactions through which the child was sold for a total of N3.3 million. Efforts are ongoing to arrest another suspect who allegedly bought and resold him.

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Police Arrest Suspects in Child Trafficking Case

The Police spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the breakthrough followed a report lodged at the Ifo Divisional Police Headquarters. According to the statement, detectives initially investigated the case before it was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation. The operation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Opeyemi Imoleayo Oni on October 20, 2026.

She allegedly confessed to taking the child after approaching his mother with an offer of financial assistance to establish a wig business. Further investigations led to Ifunanya's arrest on November 11, 2026. She allegedly told detectives that she had resold the child to Loveth Moses for N1.8 million. Moses is currently at large.

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The police subsequently arrested another suspect, 30-year-old Lian Musa, at Abule Egba, Lagos State, on November 20, 2026. Musa reportedly led detectives to the couple from whom the child was recovered in Abeokuta. The couple had allegedly been deceived into believing that the child was being offered for adoption through an orphanage in Lagos State. The child was said to have been safely reunited with his mother.

Child Reunited With Mother in Abeokuta

The police said investigations were continuing to establish how the child was transferred to the couple and determine the roles played by other persons in the alleged trafficking network. The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, commended the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Ifo divisional detectives for their coordinated efforts, diligence and persistence, which led to the child's recovery. Ojajuni reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting children and combating kidnapping, child trafficking and related offences.

He urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant against suspicious offers and approaches involving their children. He assured residents that the command will continue to pursue all persons connected with such criminal activities and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law. The joint investigative team has reportedly intensified efforts to apprehend Loveth Moses and other persons suspected to be connected with the incident.

Investigation continues to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and trafficking.