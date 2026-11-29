Ogun State Police Command's SWAT unit arrested three suspects and rescued a 15-year-old girl during an intelligence-led operation at Ketu-Lusada. Preliminary investigations reveal an alleged trafficking route from Nigeria through Sokoto and Niger Republic to Libya.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects and rescued a 15-year-old girl during an intelligence-led operation at Ketu-Lusada, Ogun State. The operation was carried out by the Command's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, following intelligence about suspected trafficking activities in the area.

The suspects were identified as Atinuke Olanrewaju, 47; Kabiru Akorede, 49; and Oluwakemi Kanson, 39. They were arrested under the supervision of the unit's Officer-in-Charge, SP Eneye Obeh on November 23, 2026. The rescued minor has been taken into protective care. The Command's spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arrests in a statement made available in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

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Trafficking Route Through Niger Republic Investigated

He said preliminary investigations revealed an alleged trafficking arrangement involving the movement of victims from Nigeria through Sokoto and the Niger Republic, with Libya reportedly identified as a destination. Preliminary findings suggest the suspected operation involved the movement of victims across several locations outside Nigeria. The alleged route under investigation indicates victims may have been moved through parts of northern Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic before being taken towards Libya.

Babaseyi stated, "Investigators are also examining allegations of financial transactions linked to the recruitment of victims, as well as disturbing claims that some victims were subjected to pressure to sell their kidneys.

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" The police have not disclosed whether any victim had undergone an organ removal procedure or provided further details about the alleged financial transactions. However, the police have yet to provide further details about the number of people allegedly recruited, how they were approached, or the specific roles each of the arrested suspects may have played.

Further Investigations Into Trafficking Network Commenced

The Command said it has commenced further investigations to establish the full scope of the suspected trafficking network, identify other persons who might be involved, and determine the circumstances surrounding the recruitment and intended movement of victims. Babaseyi added that the rescued minor is receiving the necessary protection, while appropriate steps are being taken to ensure her welfare and safety.

"The rescued minor is receiving the necessary protection, while appropriate steps are being taken to ensure her welfare and safety," the statement said. The Commissioner of Police, Olubode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their intervention, describing the rescue as part of the Command's efforts to tackle human trafficking and organised crime in the state.

He reaffirmed the Command's commitment to combating human trafficking and other forms of organised crime, emphasising that Ogun State will not serve as a safe haven for criminal networks. Ojajuni also urged residents to be cautious about recruitment and travel offers, particularly those that could be used to deceive unsuspecting people. He encouraged members of the public to report suspicious arrangements to the police to help prevent possible trafficking cases.

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He further urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious recruitment arrangements, especially those involving deceptive employment or travel offers.