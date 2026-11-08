Ogun Police, DSS Kill Two Kidnappers, Arrest Teen, Recover Three AK-47 Rifles

A joint police and DSS operation in Ogun State killed a second suspected kidnapper, arrested 18-year-old Abubakar Yinusa and recovered two more AK-47 rifles, bringing totals to two killed and three rifles recovered. Ten abducted passengers were also released unharmed.

A joint security operation in Ogun State has neutralised a second suspected kidnapper, arrested an 18-year-old suspect and recovered two more AK-47 rifles, the Ogun State Police Command said on Sunday.

The operation was conducted on November 8, 2026, by operatives of the police and the Department of State Services, working with other security agencies and quasi-security outfits. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, identified the arrested suspect as Abubakar Yinusa, 18. Babaseyi said the latest operation brought the cumulative number of suspected kidnappers neutralised to two and the total number of recovered AK-47 rifles to three.

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Joint Security Team Rescues Ten Kidnapped Passengers

The joint team had earlier rescued 10 kidnapped passengers before storming the kidnappers' hideouts along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, where a fierce gun battle ensued. One suspect was killed in that engagement while others escaped, and the operatives recovered an AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, N1,376,800 in cash and a mobile phone.

In the latest operation, the joint security team again engaged the suspects in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of one additional suspected kidnapper, the arrest of Abubakar Yinusa and the recovery of two additional AK-47 rifles. The police, working in sustained operational collaboration with the DSS led by the State Director of Security, Mr Adelakun Adeyinka, and other security agencies, carried out the operation.

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Babaseyi said the gains recorded, including the recent safe release of ten passengers abducted at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, were achieved through sustained synergy, intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts among the security agencies and quasi-security outfits. The victims regained their freedom unharmed on November 7, 2026, following sustained operational pressure on the criminal network, he stated. The police spokesperson said the collaboration had also led to the safe release of the 10 passengers abducted at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, on November 3.

Security Agencies Pledge Continued Vigilance Against Kidnappers

He added that sustained partnership among security agencies remains central to ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and ensure the safety of residents across Ogun State. The command said the police, DSS and other security outfits were committed to bringing all those involved in the kidnapping incident to justice. It urged residents to remain vigilant and report anyone suspected of having gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone sighted with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or other security agencies, the statement added.