Ogun Police Foil Cult Initiation, Arrest 30 Suspects in Isara-Remo

Police in Ogun State have disrupted a suspected cult initiation ceremony, arresting 30 individuals in Isara-Remo. The operation, based on credible intelligence, recovered vehicles and ritual items, with authorities warning against tolerating such criminal activities.

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled a suspected cult initiation in Isara-Remo , arresting 30 suspects during a raid on an uncompleted building where the gathering was taking place.

According to police spokesman Abiodun Babaseyi, the operation was carried out by the Violent Crime Response Unit in collaboration with detectives from the Isara Area Command and Isara Division following credible intelligence. Babaseyi said the suspects allegedly converged at the location for an unlawful assembly involving cult-related activities, consumption of alcohol and initiation rites. The police spokesman detailed the operation which occurred on 16th June 2026 at approximately 1600 hours.

Acting on intelligence that a group of suspected hoodlums had gathered at an unfinished building in Isara-Remo for an unlawful meeting involving cult activities, alcohol consumption, chanting, and initiation attempts, the Commander of the VCRU mobilized a combined team. The operatives stormed the location, dispersed the gathering, and arrested the suspects in a well-coordinated tactical operation.

Four vehicles allegedly abandoned during the attempted escape were recovered at the scene, alongside exhibits including one jack knife, one local drum, one sekere (rattle), and bottles suspected to have been used for alcohol consumption during the illegal assembly. The police released a list of the 30 suspects arrested, including Muiz Olawale, Adeniji Akinwale, Ajayi Victor, Damilola Oluwasegun, Adewale Olayemi, Aminu Rahmon, Olodudu Ademola, Matthew Imoleayo, Adenle Habeb, Lekan Qudus, Olamilekan Ayanleke, Adegbasa Ezekiel, Ibukun Adeniyi, Abiodun Babatunde, Oshofolahan Michael and Salau Adedeji.

Others named were Benjamin Kehinde, Magnus Elijah, Oluwadamilare Samson, Oyebowale Ojutona, Abiodun Makanjuola, Idowu Toheeb, Olamide Sunday, Malik Also, Abdullahi Damilola, Israel Ayomikun, Oyeledun Ezekiel, Adelabu Imoleayo, Ajayi Oluwasegun, and Olaawun Faith. Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni commended the operatives for their swift and professional response, reiterating the command's commitment to intelligence-led policing and warning that cultism and other criminal activities would not be tolerated in any part of the state.

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Cultism Ogun State Police Raid Arrest Isara-Remo Initiation Violent Crime Response Unit Illegal Gathering Nigerian Police

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