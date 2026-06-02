Ogun Police Detain 38 Ivorian Nationals in Immigration Sweep, Deny Links to Banditry

A police operation in Kajola‑Ilese and Atan‑Ota led to the arrest of thirty‑eight Côte d'Ivoire citizens lacking valid documents. Authorities stress the detainees were not bandits or terrorists and have been handed to immigration officials for further processing.

The police command of Ogun State announced that a coordinated raid in the neighborhoods of Kajola‑Ilese and Atan‑Ota resulted in the detention of thirty‑eight foreign nationals from the West African nation of Côte d'Ivoire.

The operation, which was launched after the receipt of credible intelligence, uncovered the individuals living together in an apartment complex. All of those taken into custody were between the ages of twenty‑five and thirty‑five, with an equal split of nineteen men and nineteen women. During the initial stage of the detention, officers conducted a basic verification of identity and travel documentation.

None of the detainees were able to present valid immigration papers or any form of legally recognised travel permits, prompting the immediate involvement of immigration authorities. Contrary to a wave of speculation that spread across social media platforms, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, clarified that the arrested persons were not suspected of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism or any other violent crime.

He emphasized that the raid was strictly an immigration enforcement action and that no security‑related incident was recorded at any point during the operation. In a written statement, Babaseyi warned that attempts to associate the detainees with criminal or extremist activities were wholly unfounded, deceptive and capable of instigating unwarranted fear among the public. He urged citizens to refrain from disseminating unverified claims that could inflame tension or cause panic within the community.

After completing the preliminary police procedures, the thirty‑eight individuals were transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and for the application of appropriate administrative measures stipulated by existing immigration laws and protocols. The police command reiterated its dedication to safeguarding lives and property, and called on the public to rely on official statements and verified sources when seeking information about security matters.

The command also highlighted the importance of responsible communication, stressing that accurate reporting and timely verification are essential components of effective security management. By urging the community to avoid the spread of rumors and to verify details through official channels, the authorities aim to preserve public order and prevent the escalation of misinformation that could threaten the peace and stability of Ogun State





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