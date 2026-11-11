Ogun Police Deny Siege on Awujale Palace, Clarify Invitation of Chief Gbenden

The Ogun State Police Command has denied reports of a siege on Awujale Palace in Ijebu-Ode, stating that personnel were deployed for preventive security and that Chief Adebisi Adaran was invited over a petition and released on self-recognisance.

The Ogun State Police Command has refuted reports of a siege on Awujale Palace in Ijebu-Ode by thugs or miscreants, saying police personnel were present strictly to maintain law and order.

The clarification was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the command's spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in Abeokuta, the state capital. The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the deployment of its personnel to the palace was strictly a preventive security measure. It said the deployment was aimed at maintaining law and order and safeguarding lives and property. It was also meant to forestall any breakdown of public peace.

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ACP Deployed to Oversee Security at Awujale Palace

To ensure effective supervision and operational coordination, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, was deployed to oversee the security arrangement at the palace. The Command further clarified that Chief Adebisi Adaran, popularly known as Gbenden, was invited following a written petition containing allegations against him. According to the statement, Adaran honoured the invitation and was questioned in connection with the allegations. He was subsequently released on self-recognisance while investigations continue.

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The Command noted that the invitation was part of a legitimate investigative process and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. The Police remain professional and impartial in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities, guided by the rule of law and respect for the rights of all individuals. Members of the public are advised to remain calm and disregard misleading reports. They should also refrain from circulating unverified information capable of generating unnecessary tension or disturbing public peace.

The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property. It also remains committed to the preservation of public order and the impartial enforcement of the law throughout Ogun State. The statement followed rumours doing the rounds over an alleged siege by thugs and miscreants at the palace.