Ogun Police Arrest Two Car Dealers in Connection with Hotel Robbery

Ogun State Police have arrested two car dealers following a daring robbery at De Ultimate Hotel in Ado-Odo/Ota. The incident involved the theft of an unregistered Toyota Matrix, phones, and other valuables. The stolen car has been recovered in Lagos, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects.

In a swift response to a brazen robbery at De Ultimate Hotel in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, operatives of the state police command have successfully apprehended two individuals identified as car dealers. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, saw armed assailants storm the hotel premises around 1:30 a.m.

Their targets included the unregistered red Toyota Matrix belonging to a guest named Joseph Bankole, along with various mobile phones and other personal belongings. The hotel staff were also victims of the targeted theft. Following the distress calls and swift mobilization of law enforcement, the Ogun State Police command, through its anti-robbery unit based at SCID Eleweran and led by Superintendent Ayodele Gbenga, initiated an intensive investigation. Their efforts bore fruit quickly, as the stolen Toyota Matrix was recovered in Lagos on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, indicating a significant breakthrough in the case. The police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, provided an update on Saturday, confirming the arrest of the two car dealers in connection with the hotel robbery. DSP Babaseyi emphasized that the investigation remains active and is focused on identifying and apprehending the remaining members of the criminal syndicate involved in the heist. The recovery of the vehicle and the arrest of suspects underscore the command's commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens and their property within the state. Further details regarding the modus operandi of the gang and their potential wider network are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The police are urging anyone with information that could aid in the ongoing efforts to come forward. The successful operation highlights the dedication and efficiency of the Ogun State Police in responding to criminal activities, particularly those involving high-value theft. The collaboration between different units within the force, coupled with a determined investigative approach, has led to the positive development of recovering stolen property and bringing perpetrators to justice. The community has expressed gratitude for the prompt action taken by the police, reinforcing confidence in their ability to maintain law and order. The arrest of the car dealers suggests a potential link between their business and the stolen vehicle, possibly involving the attempted sale or concealment of the car. This aspect is likely a key focus of the ongoing investigation. The police aim to dismantle the entire network responsible for this audacious robbery, ensuring no stone is left unturned. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges faced, but also as a testament to the effective response mechanisms in place





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Ogun State Police Hotel Robbery Car Dealers Arrested Stolen Vehicle Recovery Criminal Investigation

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