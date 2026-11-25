The Ogun State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of cult-related activities and recovered a locally made pistol and ammunition in Bode Olude, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Yusuf Olasunkami, over alleged involvement in cult-related activities and recovered a locally made pistol and three cartridges during an intelligence-led operation in Bode Olude, Abeokuta.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit on November 21, 2026, following actionable intelligence the command reportedly received about suspected criminal activities in the area. According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the operation was coordinated by the Officer-in-Charge of the SWAT Unit, SP Obeh Eneye.

Also read Police Bust Alleged Internet Fraud Camp In Ogun

SWAT Unit Arrests Suspect Following Intelligence

Babaseyi explained that the operatives began discreet surveillance after receiving the intelligence, which led them to the suspect's residence in Odo Eja, Bode Olude, where they arrested him. The statement partly read, "The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Yusuf Olasunkami, male, aged 25, suspected of cult-related activities, and recovered a locally made pistol and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation at Bode Olude, Ogun State.

"The operation, conducted on 21 November 2026, followed actionable intelligence gathered by the Command on suspected criminal activities within the area. Acting on the information, SWAT operatives, led by the Officer-in-Charge, SP Obeh Eneye, conducted discreet surveillance, which led to the suspect's arrest at his residence in Odo Eja, Bode Olude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A search conducted at the premises resulted in the recovery of one locally made pistol, two expended cartridges and one live cartridge. "Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect's alleged affiliation with the Aiye Confraternity and he is currently in police custody, while investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the case and identify other persons who may be connected to it.

Commissioner Reaffirms Commitment To Tackling Cultism

" Reacting to the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, reaffirmed the command's commitment to proactive and intelligence-driven policing, particularly in tackling cultism and other forms of criminality across the state. Ojajuni also appealed to residents to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that could assist in preventing crime and apprehending suspected offenders.

The commissioner assured residents that the police would sustain efforts to protect lives and property, stressing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining security across Ogun State. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline - join now!