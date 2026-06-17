Ogun Police Arrest Six, Recover Firearms, Generators and Phones in Crackdown on Criminal Networks

Ogun State Police have arrested six suspects and seized firearms, ammunition, generators, and stolen mobile phones following coordinated intelligence-led operations against criminal syndicates in Abeokuta, Wasimi, and Ibafo. The suspects face charges including illegal firearm possession, theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, generators, and mobile phones following a series of intelligence-led operations targeting criminal networks across Abeokuta, Wasimi, and Ibafo.

In a statement released via its official Facebook page, the police detailed coordinated efforts by the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, and the Ibafo Division that disrupted criminal activities involving illegal firearm possession, theft, conspiracy, armed intimidation, and receiving stolen property. Those arrested include: Afisu Awesu, Bala Aminu, Moruf Sodiq (alias "Okiki"), Mumuni Amodu (alias "Stone"), Abayomi John (alias "Ibafo"), and Adeboye Ojesina.

According to the statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the operations yielded significant exhibits: one pump-action rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, five generators (including Elepaq and Sumec Fireman brands), and nine Android mobile phones believed to be stolen. The first major operation unfolded on May 30 when VCRU operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Moruf Sodiq ("Okiki"), identified as a key figure in a generator theft ring operating in Abeokuta and nearby areas.

Under questioning, he led police to Mumuni Amodu ("Stone"), suspected of receiving stolen goods. A search of Amodu's premises resulted in the recovery of four Elepaq generators, one Sumec Fireman generator, and the nine Android phones. Subsequently, Abayomi John ("Ibafo"), a motorcyclist accused of providing logistical support-transporting suspects to target locations-was taken into custody.

In an independent investigation, SWAT operatives arrested 58-year-old Adeboye Ojesina on June 12 for alleged unlawful possession of firearms and intimidation of residents in Wasimi and surrounding communities. A search at the scene uncovered a locally made pistol, a pump-action rifle, two live cartridges, and one spent cartridge.

Police reported that Ojesina initially denied ownership but later claimed he had found the pistol and tested it by firing a round, while stating the rifle was given to him by an unidentified person now being sought by authorities. Concurrently, detectives from the Ibafo Division, responding to a June 13 complaint about theft at a construction site in Igbeti Sote Village, intercepted Afisu Awesu as he allegedly attempted to steal a forklift engine component with an accomplice who escaped.

Further investigation linked the suspects to an earlier theft of forklift tyres from the same site, which were sold to Bala Aminu of Kara, Ibafo. Aminu was arrested as the alleged receiver of stolen property. Police confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice and dismantle the rest of the network.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the VCRU, SWAT, and Ibafo Division personnel for their swift response, professionalism, and operational efficiency, noting that their actions have significantly disrupted organized criminal operations in the region. All six suspects remain in custody as discreet investigations continue to identify and arrest additional members of these syndicates. The repeated success of these intelligence-driven operations underscores the command's commitment to curbing violent crime and protecting lives and property across the state





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Ogun State Police Criminal Arrest Firearms Seizure Generator Theft Stolen Property VCRU

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